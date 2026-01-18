Real Madrid lineup vs. Monaco: Predicted XI for Champions League clash as Alvaro Arbeloa faces suspension problem

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 11:10

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa will be forced to work around a depleted defence for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Monaco at the Bernabeu.

During Xabi Alonso's final UCL game at the helm - a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City - Alvaro Carreras collected his third yellow card of the tournament, one that carries a one-game suspension.

Carreras joins the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eder Militao on the Blancos sidelines, while Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy are also struggling with knee and calf issues respectively and could miss out too.

Arbeloa's hand is not entirely forced in defence, though, as both Fran Garcia and David Alaba are options to replace Carreras; the former is most likely to get the nod.

The experienced Dani Carvajal is also an alternative to Federico Valverde at right-back, but the latter should reprise his role, allowing Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and ex-Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni to continue in midfield.

Bellingham and Vinicius Junior were both the subject of boos in Saturday's 2-0 La Liga win over Levante, but there is no questioning either Galactico's place in the XI for this crucial fixture.

The same goes for former Monegasques phenom Kylian Mbappe, who has already scored nine UCL goals this season, but Arda Guler may step in for Gonzalo Garcia if Rodrygo does not recover from injury in time.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Huijsen, Garcia; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Guler, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr