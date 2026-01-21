Vinicius Junior delivers major update on Real Madrid future as speculation surrounding Brazilian superstar continues

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 09:12

Real Madrid head coach Vinicius Junior has insisted that there is "no rush" when it comes to a potential new contract at Bernabeu.

The Brazil international's existing terms are due to expire in June 2027, and there is currently widespread speculation when it comes to his future.

It is understood that Xabi Alonso's exit as head coach has made it much more likely that Vinicius will sign a new deal at Real Madrid, but the two parties are still thought to be some way apart when it comes to salary expectations.

Vinicius is believed to want the same wage as Kylian Mbappe, but Real Madrid are not willing to pay that amount at this stage and instead want to bolster his contract with a number of performance-related bonuses.

The 25-year-old has not been at his best for Los Blancos this term, but he sent out a statement with his performance on Tuesday night, scoring once and providing three assists in the team's 6-1 success over Monaco in the Champions League.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Vinicius "very calm" regarding contract situation at Real Madrid

Vinicius was asked about his future after the match and said that both parties were "very calm", insisting that the situation would be addressed "when the time comes".

“There’s a lot of talk about renewal, yes, but I have another year left. We’re very calm. I trust the president and he trusts me," Vinicius told reporters following the Champions League contest with Monaco.

“We have a very good relationship and, when the time comes, we’ll sort things out. We’re in no rush.

'We were very focused from the off, moving the ball from side to side. Whenever I can get on the ball, they're my best moments.



“The last few days have been very tough for all my teammates and especially for me, because of the boos and everything that’s been said about me.

© Imago / Guillermo Martinez

Vinicius only has a contract at Real Madrid until June 2027

"I’m always in the spotlight, and I don’t want to be there for things off the pitch, I want to be there for what I do on it and for everything I’ve done for this club.

"But the demands are very high, and I have to deliver every day. I won’t always be at my best technically, but I try to give my all for this club that has given me so much."

When asked about his first Champions League goal of the season, Vinicius said: "It was a great moment. I'd given a lot of assists and all my teammates told me I had to score.

"It's important to have the confidence of my teammates, we're a family. If we're at our best, we can win big things this season.”

Vinicius has now scored seven goals and registered 11 assists in 30 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.