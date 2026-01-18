Real Madrid vs. Monaco: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 11:33

Two clubs forever connected by the masterful Kylian Mbappe collide in Tuesday's Champions League clash at the Bernabeu, where Real Madrid entertain the challenge of Monaco.

Los Blancos have been far from flawless in the UCL this term - losing two of their last three to Liverpool and Manchester City - while the visitors are unbeaten in their last five continental games.

Nevertheless, the hosts sit three points and 12 places better off than Les Monegasques, who are bidding to repeat history in the Spanish capital this week.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Real Madrid wins: 1

Draws: 0

Monaco wins: 1

Real Madrid and Monaco's league-phase clash in the 2025-26 Champions League will mark just the third-ever competitive meeting between the two clubs, who first collided in the 2003-04 quarter-finals.

Both teams had topped their group before scraping by in their last-16 ties, in which Real edged out Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate, while Les Monegasques beat Lokomotiv Moscow on away goals to set up a date with Los Blancos.

That date was worth waiting for, as the two clubs played out a 5-5 aggregate thriller over two legs, but it was the Ligue 1 club who progressed thanks to the aforementioned and now-abolished away goals rule.

The Bernabeu was the venue for the teams' inaugural battle, where future Arsenal man Sebastien Squillaci gave Monaco a shock lead before the break, but Real's Galacticos came roaring back in the second half.

Ivan Helguera, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Ronaldo all helped themselves to goals, but Fernando Morientes reduced the deficit to 4-2 in the closing stages, and that strike would prove pivotal.

At the Stade Louis II a couple of weeks later, Real took a 5-2 aggregate lead through Raul, but a Ludovic Giuly brace and another effort from Morientes propelled Monaco to a 3-1 win on the night, one that also carried them through to the semi-finals on away goals.

Les Monegasques would famously go on to reach the final of the 2003-04 Champions League before suffering heartbreak at the hands of Jose Mourinho's Porto, since when they have only advanced to the semi-finals once in 2016-17.

Last two meetings

Apr 06, 2004: Monaco 3-1 Real Madrid (Champions League)

Mar 24, 2004: Real Madrid 4-2 Monaco (Champions League)

Read more on Real Madrid vs Monaco