Preview: Elche vs Rayo Vallecano - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 19 Dec 2025 19:34 , Last updated: 19 Dec 2025 20:13

Both Elche and Rayo Vallecano will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective campaigns at Estadio Martinez Valero on Sunday.

The Green-striped ones are 11th in the La Liga table, six points off the top six, while Rayo sit 13th, one point behind their opponents this weekend.

Match preview

Elche have a record of four wins, seven draws and five defeats from their 16 La Liga matches this season, with 19 points leaving them in 11th spot in the table, six points off the top six.

Eder Sarabia's side will enter the match off the back of a 1-0 win over Eibar in the Copa del Rey, but they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Mallorca in Spain's top flight on December 13.

The Green-striped ones finished second in the Segunda Division last season to secure a return to the top flight, and their performances this season have largely been very impressive.

Elche are actually unbeaten at home in La Liga this season, winning four and drawing four of their eight matches, securing 16 points in the process.

Rayo, meanwhile, have 10 points to show from their nine league games on their travels, boasting a record of three wins, one draw and five defeats.

Rayo will enter this match off the back of a 3-0 victory over Drita in the league phase of the Conference League, with the result seeing them finish fifth in the overall table, securing a spot in the knockout round of the competition.

Inigo Perez's side drew 0-0 at home to Real Betis in La Liga last weekend, with the result leaving them 13th in the table, boasting 18 points from 16 matches.

Los Franjirrojos finished eighth in La Liga last season to qualify for Europe, and they will be expecting to claim a similar spot this term, but inconsistent form has thus far cost them a spot higher up the division.

Rayo actually lost 4-0 to Elche when the two teams last locked horns in April 2023, and two of the last three meetings between the two sides have been won by the Green-striped ones.

Elche La Liga form:

LDDLWL

Elche form (all competitions):

DLWWLW

Rayo Vallecano La Liga form:

LDDDLD

Rayo Vallecano form (all competitions):

DWLWDW

Team News

Elche are once again expected to be without the services of Grady Diangana due to a muscular problem, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

Rafa Mir has scored six times during the 2025-26 campaign, and there will once again be a spot in the final third of the field for the attacker.

Elche head coach Sarabia made wholesale changes for the Copa del Rey clash with Eibar last time out, but the big-hitters will be back in the XI on Sunday.

As for Rayo, Pathe Ciss and Randy Nteka are absent due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, while Andrei Ratiu is out of the match through suspension.

Abdul Mumin will miss the match due to a long-term knee injury, while Jorge de Frutos needs to be assessed before a final decision is made on his involvement.

Alvaro Garcia has been in impressive form this season, scoring nine times in all competitions, and the 33-year-old is set to continue in the final third of the field.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Pena; Nunez, Affengruber, Chust, Bigas; Aguado; Valera, Neto, Febas, Santiago; Mir

Rayo Vallecano possible starting lineup:

Batalla; Balliu, Lejeune, Mendy, Chavarria; Gumbau, Valentin; Perez, Palazon, Pacha; A Garcia

We say: Elche 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Elche are unbeaten at home in La Liga this season, so it is very difficult to back an away win here, but Rayo are also a strong outfit, so we have had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.