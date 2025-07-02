Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Paris Saint-Germain's Club World Cup contest with Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are set to meet in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup.

PSG topped Group B before demolishing Inter Miami 4-0 in the last-16 to reach this stage, while Bayern Munich finished second in Group C and defeated Flamengo 4-2 in their last-16 tie.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Saturday's encounter.

What time does Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich kick off?

The quarter-final contest at the Club World Cup will kick off at 5pm UK time on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, it is a 12pm local time kickoff.

Where is Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich being played?

The match is set to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The stadium is the home of Atlanta United of Major League Soccer and Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League.

Paris Saint-Germain played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in their 4-0 victory over Inter Miami in the last knockout round, while this will be Bayern Munich first appearance at the stadium during the Club World Cup.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich in the UK

TV channels

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, but this will not be one of them, meaning it is not available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

However, DAZN are showing the match live, with kickoff at 5pm UK time on July 5.

Online streaming

Every Club World Cup match is available for free online, as long as you subscribe to DAZN, who are showing every game on their global streaming platform throughout the tournament.

The DAZN app can be downloaded on your smart TV, phone, tablets, games console and streaming devices.

Highlights

The DAZN app will be packed with Club World Cup content throughout the tournament, including highlights and reaction to each match, while DAZN's X account will also post the goals and major incidents online.

What is at stake for Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich?

The two teams will lock horns for a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

The winner will take on the victor of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund's quarter-final clash, which kicks off at 9pm UK time on Saturday July 5.