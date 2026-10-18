PSG predicted lineup vs. Barcelona: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia decision made as Luis Enrique changes eight

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique could make as many as eight changes to his starting lineup when the Champions League holders host Barcelona in Tuesday's league-phase blockbuster.

Les Parisiens currently top the 36-team standings after besting Manchester City 4-2 last week, before coming from behind to sink Strasbourg 3-1 in their most recent Ligue 1 contest.

Enrique deployed a largely second-string XI at the Stade de la Meinau, but the former Barcelona boss will no doubt revert to a recognisable team for the visit of the highest-scoring team in Europe's top five leagues this season.

Goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, midfielder Joao Neves and winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia may be the only three Strasbourg starters to hold their places, the latter two returning to the Champions League XI after failing to make the cut against Man City.

Kvaratskhelia lost out to Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Maghnes Akliouche at the Etihad, but despite finding the net in that six-goal thriller, the latter could now settle for a spot on the bench after playing the full 90 against Strasbourg.

Similarly, Neves may be preferred to Warren Zaire-Emery, who captained PSG for the entire game on Saturday from right-back, as the Portugal international welcomes Fabian Ruiz and Vitinha back into the engine room.

Zaire-Emery's demotion would allow Achraf Hakimi to return to a much-changed backline, as Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Nuno Mendes also step in for Ilya Zabarnyi, Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Digne.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

> Barcelona predicted lineup vs. PSG