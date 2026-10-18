Barcelona predicted lineup vs. PSG: Raphinha returns, Anthony Gordon decision, Jules Kounde concern

Barcelona talisman Raphinha is in line for a return to the starting lineup when La Blaugrana face Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday's heavyweight Champions League match at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazil international has now made a complete recovery from a thigh injury and was a second-half substitute in Barca's 5-2 win over Real Betis in Saturday evening's La Liga match.

Gabriel Jesus has done an adequate job up front in his compatriot's place, but the ex-Arsenal man was seen limping towards the end of the contest, so the 14-goal Raphinha will surely be restored to centre-forward duties.

Raphinha for Jesus ought to be one of two changes Hansi Flick makes to his attack, as Karim Adeyemi ought to make way for Anthony Gordon, already on seven goal involvements from his first 10 Barca appearances.

However, neither Fermin Lopez nor Lamine Yamal should be in danger of giving up their spots; the latter set yet another new record in Barca's 4-1 victory against Galatasaray on matchday two, becoming the youngest player in history to assist multiple goals in consecutive Champions League games.

Further back, Spain teammates Rodri and Pedri have quickly formed an unbreakable midfield bond, but Flick has three defensive concerns to manage after Gerard Martin (ankle), Jules Kounde (ankle) and Eric Garcia (quad) suffered issues against Betis.

Kounde and Martin's problems should settle down quickly, but Garcia's thigh injury is more of a concern, so Pau Cubarsi and Joao Cancelo should join the former two in front of Joan Garcia.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J. Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, G. Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Rodri; Yamal, Lopez, Gordon; Raphinha

> PSG predicted lineup vs. Barcelona