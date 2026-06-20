Portugal World Cup news: Why Cristiano Ronaldo could spark a 'civil war' in the dressing room at the 2026 World Cup

By Axel Clody | 20 Jun 2026 09:38

Portugal's World Cup camp is reportedly gripped by a behind-the-scenes crisis following their shock 1-1 draw with DR Congo in the tournament opener.

The Portuguese squad are said to have descended into internal conflict that could seriously damage the side managed by Roberto Martinez during the remainder of the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the squad's most prominent figure, sits at the centre of the storm. While some within the camp have continued to defend his place in the starting line-up, others believe the 41-year-old should not have played the full 90 minutes against DR Congo. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, a supposed boycott of the record-breaking forward has also begun to be discussed.

On social media, several Portuguese players have been subjected to serious abuse, with fans demanding respect for Ronaldo. Key members of the squad including Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha and Pedro Neto have been accused of disrespecting the Al-Nassr striker and harbouring jealousy towards him.

'This shows the risk of the civil war we could have inside the national team,' said Vitor Pinto, deputy editor of Portuguese publication Record, in an interview with Marca. 'There is a reaction to any criticism directed at Cristiano Ronaldo, and that is where much of the polarisation comes from.'

'He is just another player' — Neves comment lights the fuse

© Iconsport / GSI

One of the main triggers for the dressing room tension was the post-match comments of PSG midfielder Joao Neves, who scored Portugal's goal against DR Congo. Neves appeared to deliberately avoid placing Ronaldo above his teammates when asked about the forward after the game.

'We know what Cristiano has done for us, for our national team, and for the world of football,' Neves said. 'But at this moment, he and we know that he is no different. He is just another player here to help. He is no different from the others. He is here to contribute, just like all of us.'

The comments were seized upon by a section of Ronaldo's fanbase, with the 21-year-old midfielder accused of 'sabotaging' the captain. According to Marca, it was those remarks that ultimately lit the fuse for what has become an increasingly tense atmosphere inside the Portuguese squad.

Vitor Pinto was careful, however, to draw a clear distinction between supporter hysteria and genuine internal dysfunction. 'I do not believe there was any boycott against Cristiano Ronaldo — let us be absolutely clear from the outset.

There was no organised boycott against Cristiano Ronaldo within the national team. However, it is true that Portugal did not communicate with their centre-forward, nor did they implement a strategy in which the striker created space for other players to break through the defence and finish.'

Ronaldo criticism nothing new for Portugal

© Iconsport / ANP

Criticism of Ronaldo is not a new development in Portugal. The striker has faced scrutiny over a series of underwhelming performances for the national side over recent seasons.

Portuguese publication A Bola published a piece thanking the forward for his extraordinary contribution to the national game, while also suggesting that the time had come for him to step away from international football. The article, signed by journalist Nuno Saraiva, stated that the Al-Nassr striker was no longer the central figure of Portugal's team.

France legend Thierry Henry also delivered a pointed verdict on Ronaldo's performance in the DR Congo draw, criticising his movement and positioning on American broadcaster FOX Sports.

Portugal return to action on Tuesday 23 June at 18:00 BST, when they face Uzbekistan — beaten 3-1 by Colombia in the opening round — in a contest they must win to keep their last-32 qualification hopes firmly on track.