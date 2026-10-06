Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal future: Legendary attacker 'sets condition' for return to Jorge Jesus squad

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly only return to the Portugal squad if Jorge Jesus is removed from his position as head coach.

Portugal have enjoyed an outstanding start to life under Jesus, who has guided the nation to four successive wins in the UEFA Nations League.

Victories have been recorded over Wales, Norway (twice) and Denmark to ensure that the team will feature in the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, the situation involving Jesus and Ronaldo has overshadowed results on the pitch, with the 41-year-old attacker leaving the squad after the second game.

Jesus has openly stated on more than one occasion that the door remains open for the Al-Nassr forward to return to the international fold.

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Ronaldo sets out conditions for Portugal return

Nevertheless, as per Marca, Ronaldo has no intention of accepting Jesus's offer or playing under him again.

Not only does Ronaldo want the Portuguese Football Federation to sack Jesus, he is demanding an important role in the squad.

Only being given 67 minutes against Wales and remaining as an unused substitute in the first fixture versus Norway has contributed to the disagreement.

Ronaldo is said to have been annoyed that he was asked to warm-up during the second half of the latter match and not make it onto the pitch.

In the upcoming days, Ronaldo is expected to speak publicly on the situation.

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Portugal should ignore Ronaldo tantrum

Regardless of his legendary status in football and record of 146 goals from 234 international appearances, Portugal's key figures should ignore Ronaldo's alleged request.

During Jesus's opening four games in charge, it has become clear that they are a better team without Ronaldo in the attack.

As much as they will want to hand Ronaldo the departure from the international scene that he deserves, they cannot sacrifice their recent progress for someone who will soon bow out from the national team.