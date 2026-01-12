Preview: Porto vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 12 Jan 2026 23:59 , Last updated: 13 Jan 2026 00:03

The latest instalment of O Classico takes place on Wednesday as Porto welcome Benfica to Estadio do Dragao for a quarter-final clash in the Taca de Portugal.

The Dragons overcame lower-division sides Celoricense and Sintrense before edging past Famalicao to reach this stage of the competition, while the Eagles defeated Chaves, Atletico CP and Farense on their journey to this round.

Match preview

Despite facing top-flight opposition in the round of 16, the outcome was just as emphatic as it had been against lower-division sides earlier in the competition, as Porto thrashed Famalicao 4-1 at the Dragao on December 18, 2025.

That victory formed part of an explosive run of 11 wins from 12 matches across all competitions (L1), with the most recent seven all ending in victory, including a 1-0 league success away at Santa Clara in the Blue and Whites’s first outing of the new year.

Currently six points clear at the summit of the Primeira Liga table at the halfway stage, attention now turns back to the Taca de Portugal as Porto pursue a 21st crown, and a fifth in seven years, having already gone further than in last term’s disappointing fourth-round exit.

Francesco Farioli’s side will approach Wednesday’s clash with confidence given their formidable home record this season, with 12 wins from 14 matches at the Dragao, although their only defeat in that run came in a Taca da Liga exit against Vitoria de Guimaraes, so they will be looking to avoid another elimination in front of their fans.

The other blemish in that sequence came in this fixture, with both sides playing out a goalless draw on matchday eight of the Primeira Liga, meaning the Dragons have now failed to win any of the last three meetings, losing the other two.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

For all of Benfica’s recent success in O Classico, there is still precedent to contend with, having been eliminated at this same stage and venue the last time the sides met in the Taca de Portugal, losing 3-0 in December 2021.

In an effort to avoid a similar fate, head coach Jose Mourinho has some work to do in lifting spirits after his side exited the Taca da Liga in the semi-final last week following a 3-1 defeat to Braga, which brought the Reds’s 22-match unbeaten domestic run (W16, D6) to an end.

The capital club have now won just one of their last three matches, coming in a 3-1 victory over Estoril Praia in their first outing of 2026, leaving them third in the Primeira Liga standings and a whopping 10 points behind table-topping Porto.

This leaves the Taca de Portugal as Benfica’s most realistic route to further silverware beyond the Super Cup lifted at the start of the season, and lifting the trophy will definitely carry added significance given they have not won the competition in nine years, despite reaching the final last term.

Heading into Wednesday’s encounter, the visitors will take encouragement from their form away from home, having recorded victories in six of their last eight matches on the road across all competitions (D1, L1).



Porto Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

Porto form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Benfica Taca de Portugal form:

W

W

W

Benfica form (all competitions):

W

W

W

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto will once again be without striker Luuk de Jong, who remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury, while Nehuen Perez and Tomas Perez continue their recoveries from Achilles tendon issues.

Francisco Moura is a doubt after being forced off in the win over Santa Clara, potentially leaving Farioli short at left-back, particularly with Zaidu Sanusi still away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria.

Samu Agehowa netted the winner last time out to take his tally to nine goals in seven matches, and the Spanish international will head into this encounter in high spirits.

Also arriving in strong scoring form is Vangelis Pavlidis, who has found the net eight times in his last five appearances for Benfica, including a consolation penalty in the defeat to Braga.

That setback carried further consequences, with club captain Nicolas Otamendi dismissed late on, and the 37-year-old will serve a suspension on Wednesday.

Mourinho faces additional defensive concerns, with Antonio Silva also doubtful after missing the last two outings, while midfielder Enzo Barrenechea could again be unavailable.

Meanwhile, Alexander Bah (knee), Nuno Felix (knee), Bruma (Achilles), Dodi Lukebakio (ankle) and Samuel Soares (muscle) are all confirmed absentees.



Porto possible starting lineup:

C Ramos; Fernandes, Kiwior, Bednarek, A Costa; Froholdt, Rosario, Mora; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, T Araujo, A Silva, Dahl; Rios, M Silva; Sudakov, Barreiro, Aursnes; Pavlidis

We say: Porto 2-1 Benfica

Porto have kept clean sheets in each of their last three matches, but shutting out a Benfica side that have shown attacking sharpness may prove difficult, although defensive absentees could tilt the balance in favour of the hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.