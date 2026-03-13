Preview: Porto vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 13 Mar 2026 23:24 , Last updated: 13 Mar 2026 23:32

Porto could move seven points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga standings as they welcome Moreirense to Estadio do Dragao for matchday 26 action on Sunday night.

The Dragons currently hold a four-point advantage over second-placed Sporting Lisbon, whose fixture against Tondela this weekend has been postponed, while the visitors sit seventh – six points behind fifth-placed Gil Vicente and 11 adrift of fourth-placed Braga, who are also not involved in this round for the time being.

Match preview

On a weekend in which Sporting and Braga - the other two Portuguese sides still competing in European competitions - have been granted a break due to fixture congestion, Porto have the opportunity to turn their own demanding schedule to their advantage in the title race.

The signs appear to be aligning for the Dragons, who eased some pressure by seizing control of their Europa League round-of-16 tie with Stuttgart, securing a 2-1 victory in Thursday’s first-leg clash at MHPArena thanks to a blistering start.

Francesco Farioli’s side raced into a two-goal lead through strikes from Terem Moffi and Rodrigo Mora, leaving Deniz Undav’s 40th-minute effort little more than a consolation as the Portuguese outfit held firm to take a slender advantage into next week’s return leg.

Farioli will also have been pleased with his team’s second-half resilience, particularly after the Blue and Whites had surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 O’Classico draw with Benfica four days earlier - a result that prevented the league leaders from extending their lead at the summit following Sporting’s slip-up at Braga the previous day.

Handed another opportunity to widen the gap at the top, Porto will be confident of taking maximum points this weekend, buoyed by a formidable record of 10 victories from 12 top-flight matches at home this season (D2).

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

While a trip to the Dragao is rarely straightforward for visiting sides, recent form suggests Moreirense could struggle on Sunday, with the visitors losing four of their last eight outings (W2, D2) and failing to win any of their three most recent matches (D2, L1).

Vasco Botelho da Costa’s men head into this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Nacional at Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, where Luís Semedo’s first-half strike was cancelled out after the interval by Miguel Baeza.

Moreirense have now conceded in each of their last six matches, a trend that appears to have impacted their results during that period, managing just one victory - a stark contrast to the preceding four outings (L1), which featured three wins, with all those successes coming with clean sheets.

While Da Costa will be seeking solutions to his side’s recent defensive dip, the Moreira outfit must also contend with an unfavourable head-to-head record, having lost their last seven league meetings with Porto, including a 2-1 defeat in this season’s reverse fixture.

However, the visitors will draw encouragement from their respectable away record that has seen them collect points in seven of their 13 Primeira Liga matches on the road this term (W3, D4), including the last two.



Porto Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

W

W

D

Porto form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

D

W

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

W

W

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Porto will remain without the attacking duo of Samu Omorodion and Luuk de Jong, with both players ruled out for the rest of the season due to knee injuries, while long-term absentee Nehuen Perez continues his recovery from an Achilles tendon problem.

Midfielder Vasco Sousa, who suffered a broken fibula while on loan at Moreirense earlier this season, is currently under the care of the Blue and Whites as he continues his rehabilitation following surgery.

Meanwhile, defender Alberto Costa will play no part in this encounter, serving a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth booking of the Primeira Liga campaign in last weekend’s outing.

Moreirense are dealing with several absentees, something that was evident in their recent clash with Nacional, where head coach Da Costa was able to name only six substitutes.

Club captain Dinis Pinto is not expected to feature again this season due to a shoulder injury, while Alvaro Martinez remains sidelined with a muscle problem, and Michel could miss a seventh consecutive outing.

Forward Yan Maranhao is also a major doubt after missing the last two matches, while goalkeeper Caio Secco — who last started against Tondela in January — is touch and go for Sunday’s clash due to illness.



Porto possible starting lineup:

Costa; Fernandes, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zaidu; Froholdt, Rosario, Veiga; Pepe, Gul, Pietuszewski

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Santos, Batista, Maracas, Domingues; Rodri, Stjepanovic; Travassos, Alanzinho, Bondoso; Semedo

We say: Porto 2-0 Moreirense

Coming off a demanding continental trip in midweek, Porto may feel the effects of fatigue heading into this weekend’s fixture, though grinding out results under such circumstances is nothing new for the Dragons.

The hosts have been particularly solid at the back in the league this season, keeping 17 clean sheets, and that defensive resilience could prove decisive on Sunday.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.