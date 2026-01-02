Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 02 Jan 2026 18:36

Plymouth Argyle welcome Burton Albion to Home Park this weekend in a meeting between two clubs desperately requiring three points as they battle to maintain their League One status come the end of the season.

The hosts are currently occupying 21st in League One, while their opponents on Sunday are just one place above them and the relegation zone courtesy of goal difference.

Match preview

Plymouth are winless in their last three league fixtures, the first being a disappointing 4-1 defeat before two encouraging draws against playoff-chasing Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage.

The hosts had been on a three-game winning run before their Boxing Day defeat to Reading, which moved them out of the relegation zone; however, they have since dropped back to 21st following their recent run without a victory.

A win would see the Pilgrims climb above their opponents on Sunday and out of the danger zone, and they will be confident of achieving this due to their recent league record against Burton, as they are unbeaten in their last eight, including a 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture this season.

Tom Cleverley may believe the Brewers are the perfect opponents for Plymouth to improve their poor recent home record, as they have won just one of their last eight games at Home Park, failing to score more than once in any of those matches.

© Imago

Burton have endured back-to-back defeats to Wigan Athletic and Reading, following an impressive 5-1 victory over Northampton Town on Boxing Day.

These consecutive defeats have dragged the Brewers back into the relegation battle, but a win away at Home Park would once again move them away from danger, at least temporarily.

However, history in this fixture is not kind to Burton, as they have lost each of their last three away league games against Plymouth, failing to score in two of those matches.

Meanwhile, their recent record of playing Football League fixtures on a Sunday is poor, as Gary Bowyer’s side are winless on this day across their last nine attempts, drawing three and losing six.

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

W W W L D D

Burton Albion League One form:

L D D W L L

Team News

© Imago / PPAUK

Plymouth’s encouraging draw against high-flying Stevenage last time out will likely see Cleverley name an unchanged team.

For that draw he welcomed Joe Ralls back into the heart of midfield following his suspension; however, the only change he may make to the starting team could be Brendan Galloway, who was on the bench for this result after returning to the club after Zimbabwe’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday.

Burton were without Julian Larsson for their loss to Wigan due to illness; however, he returned to action against Reading, and he will likely prove to be key for their upcoming game against Plymouth.

Finn Delap, James Jones, Charlie Webster and Sebastian Revan remain sidelined through injury.

Yet, defender Toby Sibbick could return to action for the side following the elimination of Uganda from the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday in some positive team news for Bowyer.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Pleguezuelo, Mitchell, Sorinola; Ralls, Boateng; Sarpong-Wiredu, Pepple, Mumba; Tolaj

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Vancooten, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Krubally, Tavares, Chauke, Armer; Beesley, Williams

We say: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Burton Albion

Neither side enters this game in fantastic form; however, Plymouth proved they were able to get important points against two playoff-chasing clubs, so this, along with home advantage, should give them a slight edge in this clash with Burton.

