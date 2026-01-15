Preview: Peterborough United vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Jan 2026 16:51 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 16:58

Peterborough United will look to extend their excellent run of form when they play host to Plymouth Argyle in a League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Posh defeated Bolton Wanderers 3–1 in their last outing, while the Pilgrims scraped past League Two side Bristol Rovers 4–3 in the EFL Trophy.

Match preview

Since Luke Williams replaced Darren Ferguson as Peterborough manager, the Posh have undergone a remarkable transformation.

A side that looked doomed for relegation to League Two now find themselves climbing the table and eyeing the promotion race.

Williams has taken charge of 16 matches, winning 10, drawing one and losing five, giving him an impressive 62.5% win rate and lifting the club from the bottom three into the top half of the table.

Already out of the FA Cup, the Posh were able to focus on league games last weekend and responded to a 5–2 defeat to Lincoln City with an impressive 3–1 victory at home to Bolton.

Goals from Jimmy Jay Morgan, Matt Garbett and Kyrell Lisbie secured a statement win over a side they may now consider a playoff rival.

© Imago

Plymouth, meanwhile, are struggling to adjust to life back in League One following last season's relegation from the Championship and currently sit 16th, three points above the drop zone.

Having turned a corner in recent weeks, the Pilgrims will be hoping their recent good form in the league can continue, and their dramatic cup victory can give them a boost ahead of a tough away trip.

Their last match produced seven goals in the EFL Trophy against Bristol Rovers, with Aribim Pepple scoring a 94th-minute winner to narrowly settle the tie in normal time.

Turning their attention back to League One, Tom Cleverley will be hoping his side can continue their unbeaten start to 2026 and pull further clear of the danger zone.

Their away form should give them confidence ahead of this one; after 12 games on the road, the Pilgrims have the sixth-best record in the division, looking to add to that on Saturday afternoon.

The sides have already met this season, with the Posh winning 1-0 in a closely fought contest.

Peterborough United League One form:

W W D W L W

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

W W L D D W

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

W L D D W W

Team News

© Imago

Peterborough United have come away from their latest outing with no further injury woes.

However, the Posh will be unable to call upon David Okagbue, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Expect Harry Leonard to lead the line, looking to add to his eight League One goals.

For Plymouth, Ronan Curtis is likely to keep his place after providing a hat-trick of assists in the EFL Trophy.

Luca Ashby-Hammond was the preferred choice in goal for the EFL Trophy contest, but expect Cleverley to recall Conor Hazard to the side.

Julio Pleguezuelo was forced off with a calf injury in their last League One game, and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit in time for this one.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, O'Connor, Johnston; Collins, Khela; Garbett, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Galloway; Amaechi, Boateng, Ralls, Curtis; Tolaj, Pepple

We say: Peterborough United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

With Peterborough thriving under Williams and Plymouth proving difficult to beat away from home, this is a tough one to call.

However, the hosts carry more momentum, and we expect them to have just enough to claim all three points.

