Preview: Rotherham United vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

Relegation-threatened Rotherham United will be hoping the New Year brings a change in fortunes as they attempt to climb out of the League One dropzone, while Peterborough United continue to enjoy a resurgence following the appointment of Luke Williams.

The Millers’ struggles continued following a heavy 4-0 defeat away to Blackpool, whereas the Posh saw their winning run halted by a 1-1 draw at home to Reading.

Match preview

Following a mid-table finish last season, Rotherham United would have been hoping to push on as a club this time around, but instead, they will start 2026 in the League One relegation zone.

Following 23 league matches, Matt Hamshaw's men have so far recorded six wins, six draws and 11 losses, leaving them 22nd with just 24 points to their name.

December has been particularly challenging, with the Millers scoring just twice in the league, one of which was a penalty, while they have conceded 13 in the same time, underlining the scale of the task ahead if they are to avoid the drop into England's fourth tier.

They remained very much in the game at half-time in their most recent outing against Blackpool, but Jamal Baptiste’s second-half red card proved decisive as Rotherham collapsed to a 4-0 loss.

Although on a barren run, Rotherham United could lift themselves out of the dropzone if they start 2026 with a win.

As for Peterborough United, they went their separate ways with Darren Ferguson for the fourth time and have not looked back since hiring former Swansea and Notts County manager Luke Williams.

Taking over while the Posh were in the relegation zone, he has so far overseen 12 games in all competitions, where he has won eight and lost four.

Their latest draw at home to Reading halted a run of four straight wins, but it has done little to halt their momentum over the festive period.

The upturn in form has seen Peterborough United get their season back on track and move as high as 14th in the League One table, with breathing space between themselves and the bottom four.

A tenth league win of the season on New Year's day could lift them as high as ninth, a position they could have only dreamed of being in a few months ago.

Rotherham United League One form:

D L L L L L

Rotherham United form (all competitions):

W L L L L L

Peterborough United League One form:

L W W W W D

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

L W W W W D

Team News

Following their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool, Rotherham United will be forced into making a number of changes ahead of their New Year's Day clash.

Jordan Hugill was replaced after just 38 minutes and remains a doubt, while Baptiste's red card means he will serve his suspension.

Joshua Kayode is closing in on a return from an injury that has kept him out since September, but Thursday's game is likely to come too soon for the striker.

Martin Sherif, on loan from Everton, is also a doubt once again but they did welcome Shaun McWilliams back to the bench last time out, who could push for a start.

As for Peterborough United, they have no further injury concerns to worry about after their latest encounter.

Expect Harry Leonard to lead the line once again and add to his seven League One goals.

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Dawson; Holmes, Douglas, Jules; Hall, Yearwood, Powell, Gore, James; Martha, Etete

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, Okagbue, Johnston; Woods, Collins; Garbett, Morgan, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Rotherham United 0-2 Peterborough United

With Rotherham struggling for confidence and consistency, Peterborough appear well placed to capitalise on their hosts’ low confidence. We expect the visitors to carry their strong form into the New Year with a comfortable away victory.

