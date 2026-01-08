Preview: Peterborough United vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 08 Jan 2026 15:25 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 15:25

Peterborough United play host to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, looking to move into the top half of League One.

The Posh were beaten for just the fifth time under Luke Williams when they were thrashed 5-2 by high-flying Lincoln City, while the Trotters have opened 2026 with back-to-back draws.

Match preview

After parting ways with Darren Ferguson for the fourth time, former Swansea City boss Luke Williams was brought in to steady the ship, and has largely done exactly that.

Fifteen games into his tenure, Williams has won nine, drawn one and lost five, dragging Peterborough out of relegation danger and to within touching distance of the top half.

A 2-0 defeat to begin 2026 was followed by last weekend's heavy loss to promotion-chasing Lincoln City, ending a six-match unbeaten run.

Williams and his men will be hoping the heavy defeat is a one off, with it being the first time they have conceded five in a game all season, and they can respond well at the first time of asking.

Victory on Saturday could lift Peterborough as high as 10th, and to within four points of the playoffs, which would have felt unlikely just a few months ago.

© Imago

Bolton, meanwhile, have backed up last season's eighth-place finish with another strong campaign that keeps promotion hopes alive.

After 24 League One outings, Steven Schumacher's side sit fifth on 38 points after recording 10 wins, nine draws and five losses.

A highlight of their campaign so far has been the Trotters' backline, with the Greater Manchester-based side conceding just 22 goals, bettered by just one team in the division.

Although one area Schumacher's men will hope to improve on as the business end of the season gets closer is the amount of games they are drawing, no side has more than their nine stalemates and is currently holding them back from making a move into the top two of League One.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season, with the reverse fixture finishing 2-1 to Bolton.

Peterborough United League One form:

W W W D W L

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

W L W L D D

Team News

© Imago

Following their heavy defeat last time out, Williams may be tempted to change things up ahead of Saturday's clash.

They will however be unable to call upon David Okagbue who remains sidelined with an ankle injury, although Jimmy-Jay Morgan may return in time.

Expect Harry Leonard to lead the line, looking to add to his eight League One goals.

As for the visitors, their two draws in a row may mean Schumacher opts to freshen things up in order to get their first three points of the calendar year.

However, they will be without long-term absentee John McAtee, who remains unavailable.

Tyler Miller has been the preferred option in goal over Teddy Sharman-Lowe for the past two games, it remains to be seen whether Miller will start for the third successive encounter.

Expect a similar back four that has served them well throughout the campaign, with captain Eoin Toal remaining at the heart of the defence.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, O'Connor, C. Johnston; Collins, Khela; Frith, Garbett, Lisbie; Leonard

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Miller; Christie, Toal, G. Johnston, Taylor; Sheehan, Randall; Cozier-Duberry, Dempsey, Cissoko; Burstow

We say: Peterborough United 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Much has changed since the sides met in October, with Peteborough now in a far stronger position and much more competitive. We expect a tight contest with little to separate them, and see the points being shared.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.