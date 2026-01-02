Preview: Lincoln City vs Peterborough United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 02 Jan 2026 15:48 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 15:49

Lincoln City play host to Peterborough United on Sunday looking for the win that will strengthen their hold of an automatic promotion spot.

At a time when the home side sit in second place in the League One table, the visitors are now in 11th spot after a prolonged run of improved form.

Match preview

While Cardiff City continue to look favourites for the title, Lincoln City are impressing in close proximity as they bid to end a 65-year absence from the second tier of English football.

Michael Skubala's side are currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak in the league with five wins and two draws being recorded.

On New Year's Day, a 1-1 draw was posted against fellow in-form team Huddersfield Town, yet Lincoln now hold a six-point advantage over fourth with none of the top-eight teams winning on Thursday.

Despite their strong performances of late, Lincoln have only kept one clean sheet in six League One fixtures, yet they still possess the joint-fourth best defensive record in the division.

They have also only lost once in 12 matches at Sincil Bank, the draw with Huddersfield having ended a five-match winning run on familiar territory.

© Imago / NurPhoto

As for Peterborough, Luke Williams has transformed Posh from relegation candidates to contenders for the playoffs in an incredible upturn in fortunes.

Nine wins have come from his 14 matches in charge, while Peterborough have also accumulated 16 points from their last six League One fixtures.

Four of the five victories during that period have come by one-goal margins, Peterborough also not scoring more than twice in any game.

Nevertheless, only Peterborough have earned more points across the last six matches than Lincoln, with just three goals being conceded in the process.

Peterborough have also won four of their last five away league fixtures, beating Burton Albion, Reading, Port Vale and Rotherham United along the way.

Lincoln City League One form:

W D W W W D

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

W D W W W D

Peterborough United League One form:

W W W W D W

Peterborough United form (all competitions):

W W W W D W

Team News

© Imago

Skubala could decide to name the same Lincoln XI that started the draw with Huddersfield.

Both Jack Moylan and Justin Obikwu are pushing for opportunities in the final third, but Ben House and James Collins have each recently sustained knee injuries.

Meanwhile, Brandon Khela could replace Donay O'Brien-Brady in the Peterborough midfield after scoring a pivotal goal in the 2-0 win at Rotherham United.

Gustav Lindgren may return to the substitutes' bench and be replaced by Harry Leonard.

While Jimmy-Jay Morgan will return to the squad if he recovers from a knock, defender David Okagbue is sidelined with an ankle injury.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Hamer, Bradley, Towler; Darikwa, McGrandles, Varfolomieviev, Reach; Hackett, Street; Draper

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Kioso, Lees, O'Connor, Johnston; Collins, Khela; Frith, Garbett, Lisbie; Leonard

We say: Lincoln City 2-1 Peterborough United

Given Peterborough's sustained improvement under Williams, they will fancy their chances of upsetting the odds. However, we can only back Lincoln to come through this contest, potentially by the odd goal in three to continue their own strong form.

