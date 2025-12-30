Preview: Lincoln City vs Huddersfield Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 30 Dec 2025 13:00

High-flying Lincoln City will look to boost their promotion chances on New Year's Day, but will face a stern test when they take on a Huddersfield Town side who have promotion ambitions of their own.

The Imps come into this one following a 2-0 victory away to Barnsley, while the Terriers ended 2025 on a high after a comfortable 2-0 win over Northampton Town.

Match preview

Unbeaten in their last six league matches, Michael Skubala's Lincoln City head into the new year sitting second in the League One table, firmly establishing themselves as genuine promotion contenders.

After 23 league matches, the Imps sit second after recording 13 wins, five draws and five losses, giving them an imposing 44 points and very much on track to surpass their points tally from last season with ease.

An excellent festive period has seen Lincoln claim standout victories over Cardiff City and Stockport County, a run that has opened up an eight-point cushion over seventh-placed Stevenage.

A well-balanced side has been key to their success, with Lincoln boasting the joint-third-best defence and third-best attack in the division, and they will be eager to carry that momentum into 2026.

As for Huddersfield Town, they have responded well after an inconsistent start to the campaign and now look firmly set to be in the play-off picture by the end of the campaign.

After early-season struggles in September and October, Lee Grant's side have climbed to fifth place with 37 points, having won 11, drawn four and lost eight of their 23 league matches.

December has seen them lose just once, to top-of-the-league Cardiff City, and they have enjoyed three successive wins to end 2025, in which they scored ten goals in those league encounters.

In fact, the Terriers' recent surge of goals now means no side has scored more than their 42 goals, highlighting a major attacking threat to other sides in the league.

The two sides met earlier this month in the EFL Trophy, where Huddersfield ran out 2-0 winners.

Lincoln City League One form:

W W D W W W

Lincoln City form (all competitions):

L W D W W W

Huddersfield Town League One form:

L D D W W W

Team News

Skubala has the luxury of naming the same XI once again, following no added injuries from their latest game.

Defenders Tom Hamer and Adam Reach were on the scoresheet last time out and are expected to resume in the back four.

As for Huddersfield, they also came away from their last league game with no further injury woes, but do remain without a number of long-term absentees.

Marcus McGuane, Herbie Kane, Jack Whatmough, Mickel Miller, Antony Evans and Zepiqueno Redmond all remain sidelined.

Expect Bojan Radulovic to remain up top and looking to continue his good run of form, with the Serbian striker finding the net six times in 13 appearances.

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Hackett, McGrandles, Bayliss, Moylan; Draper, Street

Huddersfield Town possible starting lineup:

Nicholls; Balker, Low, Wallace; Gooch, Harness, Castledine, Ledson, Roughan; May, Radulovic

We say: Lincoln City 3-1 Huddersfield Town

Both sides are in strong form and possess significant attacking quality, but we believe Lincoln’s consistency and defensive solidity give them the edge. We expect the hosts to start 2026 with a huge three points.

