Preview:Parma vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Serie A clash between Parma and Como, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to build on last week's big win, Como will tackle Serie A strugglers Parma when the pair meet at Stadio Tardini on Saturday.

The Lariani's bright start to the season reached its peak with victory over fallen giants Juventus, while their Emilian counterparts again failed to record a first away win.

Match preview

Sitting just above the drop zone, on six points through seven matches, Parma's lone Serie A success of the season came back at the end of September.

Following a rather fortunate 0-0 draw with winless Genoa last time out, the Gialloblu have also scored just three goals so far, failing to find the net on five occasions.

Highly-rated goalkeeper Zion Suzuki saved his team's skin by stopping a late penalty at Stadio Luigi Ferraris, after Parma had been reduced to 10 men just before the break.

Away from home, Carlos Cuesta's side have yet to score at all - but they are faring a little better back at the Tardini.

As hosts, Parma have won a couple of Coppa Italia ties and beaten Torino, so they now hope to stop an impressive Como side in their tracks.

Last term, the Emilian club took just one point from two league meetings, losing 1-0 to the Lariani on home turf; a repeat this week could see them drop closer to the bottom three.

That springtime victory in Parma came as Como ended last season strongly: with survival assured, they virtually sprinted to the finish line.

It has been a similarly sharp start to the 2025-26 campaign for the Lombardy club, who sit sixth in the table after stunning one of Italy's elite.

A Nico Paz-inspired 2-0 win over Juventus - who they had not beaten in the league since 1952 - pulled them level on 12 points with their illustrious visitors, also continuing some fine home form.

Led by rich backers and bright young coach Cesc Fabregas, Como harbour hopes of pushing for a place in Europe, and their recent five-game streak without defeat has certainly helped in that regard.

Now set to meet another Arsenal alumni, Fabregas will pit his wits against Cuesta this weekend, as two Spanish bosses go head-to-head for the very first time in Serie A.

Before travelling to Emilia-Romagna, Como have won four of their last seven away fixtures - only losing once - so they should have every reason to feel confident.

Parma Serie A form:

D L D W L D

Parma form (all competitions):

L D W W L D

Como Serie A form:

L D W D D W

Como form (all competitions):

D W W D D W

Team News

Parma coach Cuesta can welcome back Benjamin Cremaschi after the USA midfielder starred at the recent Under-20 World Cup, though he is expected to start Saturday's game on the bench.

The hosts are still missing Matija Frigan, Jacob Ondrejka and wing-back Emanuele Valeri; furthermore, Gaetano Oristanio has suffered an adductor injury that will keep him out until mid-November, while Abdoulaye Ndiaye must serve a suspension for his red card against Genoa.

One of just two Serie A scorers for the Gialloblu this season - along with Mateo Pellegrino - Patrick Cutrone made 102 appearances and scored 31 goals for hometown team Como, who are still his parent club.

The visitors could afford to farm him out on loan after building a talented attacking department, with its undoubted star being Real Madrid product Paz.

Already on four goals and four assists this season, only one Como strike has not involved the Argentina international so far; he is set to support either Alvaro Morata or Tasos Douvikas up front.

Spanish winger Jesus Rodriguez will serve the last game of a three-match ban, but compatriot Assane Diao recently returned to fitness and could be a contender to start.

Joining Rodriguez on the sidelines, Alberto Dossena, Jayden Addai and Sergi Roberto are all injured.

Parma possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Delprato, Circati, Valenti; Lovik, Sorensen, Keita, Bernabe, Almqvist; Cutrone, Pellegrino

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Carlos, Ramon, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Caqueret, Paz; Morata

We say: Parma 0-2 Como

Toothless Parma are unlikely to trouble a well-drilled Como side, who are fresh from deservedly downing Juventus.

Although the Lariani are never quite as strong when out on the road, they should have more than enough firepower to score at least once.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

