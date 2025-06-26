Sports Mole previews Saturday's Club World Cup clash between Palmeiras and Botafogo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

A battle of Brazil will decide the first quarter-finalist at this year's Club World Cup, as Palmeiras face Botafogo on Saturday.

The pair are bound for a last-16 clash in Philadelphia, with the Sao Paolo giants set to challenge their Rio rivals.

Match preview

Two late goals saw Palmeiras claim top spot in Group A, as they salvaged a point against Inter Miami on Monday, sending them through to the last 16 undefeated.

After Luis Suarez put the MLS side 2-0 up, their CONMEBOL counterparts took all of the last 10 attempts, scoring twice from six shots on target as Paulinho and Mauricio both struck at Hard Rock Stadium.

Previously, Palmeiras had kicked off with a goalless draw against Porto before beating Al Ahly 2-0, and their tally of five points proved enough to pip Miami to first place on goal difference.

The Verdao, who qualified for this Club World Cup by virtue of winning the Copa Libertadores in both 2020 and 2021, have been at the forefront of a South American surge towards the knockout phase.

Abel Ferreira's side now approach just the second all-Brazilian clash at FIFA's top tournament - the other was in the 2000 final, which saw Corinthians beat Vasco da Gama on penalties.

Having been dethroned by Botafogo last year, the last two Campeonato Brasileiro champions are set to lock horns, meeting for the first time since matchday one of the current Serie A season.

Back in March, the opening game of both teams' campaign produced an absorbing 0-0 draw featuring 26 shots, so fans can expect another close contest this weekend.

En route to winning the Libertadores last year - marking their first ever continental triumph - Botafogo had to get past Palmeiras in the last 16, and they only squeezed through 4-3 on aggregate.

In this global tournament, Renato Paiva's men have grabbed more headlines than their domestic rivals so far, particularly with an eye-catching defeat of all-conquering Paris Saint-Germain.

Beating PSG was a landmark success, being the first Club World Cup win by any CONMEBOL team over UEFA opposition since 2012, when Corinthians conquered Chelsea in the final.

Having previously swept aside Seattle Sounders, beating Europe's reigning champions also left the Rio club on six points from two games, so they could afford to lose to Atletico Madrid last time out.

Despite a 1-0 defeat in Pasadena, the Alvinegro still topped Group B on goal difference, setting up a knockout clash with familiar opponents.

Either Benfica or Chelsea will await the winner of Saturday's showdown, with that quarter-final also taking place at Lincoln Financial Field - so both sides hope to extend their stay in Philly.

Palmeiras Club World Cup form:

D W D

Palmeiras form (all competitions):

L W L D W D

Botafogo Club World Cup form:

W W L

Botafogo form (all competitions):

W W W W W L

Team News

Though Palmeiras have welcomed Argentinian midfielder Anibal Romero back to full training, key defender Murilo suffered a thigh injury against Inter Miami and may miss the rest of this Club World Cup.

Bruno Fuchs and Micael are therefore prime candidates to partner Gustavo Gomez in central defence, while Romero could push for a starting place in the Verdao's engine room.

Abel Ferreira has barely rotated his squad so far, and it should be an otherwise familiar lineup. So, teenage sensation Estevao - who could meet new club Chelsea in the quarters - and creative spark Raphael Veiga are set to keep ex-Lazio winger Felipe Anderson on the bench.

While Vitor Roque and Jose Manuel Lopez will again vie to start up front for the Sao Paulo side, Botafogo's focal point is undoubtedly Igor Jesus.

Linked with a post-tournament move to Nottingham Forest, the Brazil striker scored two of Fogo’s three goals in the group stage, also recording the most attempts, shots on target and touches inside the opposition area.

He should join Jefferson Savarino and Artur in the final third - consigning recent buys Arthur Cabral and Joaquin Correa to the bench - while the experienced trio of Allan, Gregore and captain Marlon Freitas feature in midfield.

Despite being withdrawn with a thigh problem against Atleti, full-back Vitinho has been cleared to play, but Bastos has been ruled out by a knee injury.

Palmeiras possible starting lineup: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Fuchs, Piquerez; Rios, Moreno; Estevao, Veiga, Torres; Roque

Botafogo possible starting lineup: John; Vitinho, Cunha, Barboza, Telles; Gregore, Allan, Freitas; Artur, Jesus, Savarino

EXPERT ANALYSIS

Pedro Ramos, Trivela coordinator:

Although it is not considered a major derby in Brazil, the last two Brazilian champions will face each other again after important matches in 2023 and 2024. Over the past two years they competed for the league title; to win the Libertadores last season, Botafogo had to beat Palmeiras in the round of 16.

It is hard to pick a favourite, as there have been some great recent duels between the two, including in March, when they drew 0-0 despite good chances being created. In the Club World Cup, Botafogo has had a better record than Palmeiras so far, especially due to their impeccable performance in the victory over PSG.

For the European public, it is worth keeping an eye on Botafogo striker Igor Jesus, who is having a good tournament and is on his way to Nottingham Forest. Physical, agile and with great movement, he has been an important part of the attacking system.

Considered a future star of Brazilian football and about to join Chelsea, Estevao has not had a good year so far for Palmeiras. Though 2024 was magical for the then 17-year-old, who exhibited an enchanting style of football with a typically Brazilian DNA, he recently declared difficulty in focusing on the final stretch at his current club, admitting: "You imagine yourself in Europe."

We say: Palmeiras 0-1 Botafogo

Palmeiras may have made a better start to the 2025 Brasileiro, but Botafogo are making more waves at this Club World Cup.

Following a tense goalless draw when they last met, one moment of magic might be enough to separate them in the United States, with Renato Paiva edging the battle between two Portuguese bosses.

