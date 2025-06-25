Fluminense sealed the all-Brazilian presence in the Club World Cup round of 16 after holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw.

Fluminense had raised eyebrows at the Club World Cup by dismantling the idea of European football’s superiority, dominating Borussia Dortmund in a goalless draw that could easily have ended in a heavy win for the Brazilians.

The Tricolor seemed destined to cruise to top spot in Group F. But that was only an illusion.

With their attractive, Brazilian-inspired style of play, South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns have made a strong impression at this Club World Cup but see their fine run come to an end.

How Fluminense vs Mamelodi Sundowns unfolded

In sweltering heat in Miami, Fluminense started sluggishly, playing at a slower tempo than their South African opponents. Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the opening 20 minutes.

It was only after that period that Renato Portaluppi’s side managed to implement their tactical plan. It soon became clear that Fluminense were content to slow the game down and settle for the draw, knowing it was enough to guarantee qualification.

The strategy worked, though the match lacked clear-cut chances for either side. The best opportunity fell to Fluminense when Cano hit the post following a cross from Jhon Arias - but that was as good as it got.

Who will Fluminense face next?

The 0-0 draw sees Fluminense progress to the round of 16 as Group F runners-up with five points. The Brazilian side will face the winner of Group E in the next round.

River Plate currently top Group E, level on four points with Inter Milan, who sit second on goal difference. The two sides meet later on Wednesday at 10pm UK time. Monterrey are third with two points and still in contention.



We were this close to the first goal of the game ?? ? Watch Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense FC on @SSFootball | #FIFACWC #MSUFLU pic.twitter.com/R3rS4HK8KT

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 25, 2025



This article was originally published on Trivela.

