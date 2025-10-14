Sports Mole previews Thursday's Brasileiro clash between Fluminense and Juventude, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

On Thursday, Juventude can claim just their second away victory in the 2025 Brasileiro Serie A campaign when they travel to the Maracana for a date with Fluminense.

A 2-1 defeat versus Mirassol has Flu sitting seventh in the table, while Juve dropped into the relegation zone after losing 4-1 at Palmeiras.

Match preview

While consistency has not been their strong suit lately, Fluminense will view their remaining games this month as a good opportunity to move up the table.

That is because three of their final four league fixtures in October take place at the Maracana, where they have won four of their previous five Serie A affairs.

Luis Zubeldia’s men are five points below Bahia and Botafogo for a place in the Copa Libertadores qualifiers next year, and they have a game in hand on the latter.

Eight of their 11 triumphs in the top flight this season occurred in Rio, with this team conceding a goal or fewer in all but two of their home league contests.

Fluminense have never lost a domestic match at home in 2025 when leading at halftime, dropping points in only one of those instances (1-1 draw with Vitoria).

The club from Rio are unbeaten in six consecutive home meetings with Juve across all competitions, but have not beaten them in league play since 2022 (4-0).

After a strong end to the summer, Juventude have dug themselves another hole down the table this fall with a series of disappointing results.

The club from Caxias do Sul earned 10 out of a possible 18 points in August, but enter this contest on a six-match winless run in this competition.

Thiago Carpini’s men have collected just two points over that stretch, while struggling in front of goal, finding the back of the net a mere three times during that run.

As a result, they are five points below the relegation line with 11 matches remaining, accumulating nine points fewer than they had after 27 matchdays last season.

Over half of their league-leading 52 goals conceded this year came away from home (35), though they have collected two clean sheets from their previous four league fixtures as the visitors.

Verdao are unbeaten in five straight competitive games against Fluzao, though it has been nearly a decade since they last beat them at the Maracana in November 2015 (2-1).

Fluminense Brasileiro form:

Fluminense form (all competitions):

Juventude Brasileiro form:

Team News

Flu could be without Nonato on Thursday as the Santos loanee is dealing with tendonitis, while Ganso is unlikely to feature due to a calf problem.

Martinelli briefly put his side on level terms in their previous match with Mirassol, only to see his team concede the winner four minutes before the 90.

Meanwhile, Juventude are likely to be missing Gabriel Veron, Wilker Angel and Nata Felipe with hamstring strains, Luan de Freitas Molarinho Chagas is doubtful with a shoulder issue, while Galego is expected to miss another match because of an ankle injury.

Rodrigo Sam made their game against Palmeiras end a little more respectably, netting his first of the 2025 campaign, with fewer than 15 minutes remaining.

Fluminense possible starting lineup:

Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Freytes, Rene; Hercules, Martinelli; Canobbio, Acosta, Soteldo; Cano

Juventude possible starting lineup:

Jandrei; Reginaldo, Abner, Sam, Hermes; Goncalves; Nene, Jadson, Sforza, Enio; Gilberto

We say: Fluminense 3-1 Juventude

Defensively, Juventude look lost and overwhelmed away from home, while Fluminense have been rock solid at the back all year at the Maracana and created plenty of chances on home soil.

