Lionel Messi to face PSG in Club World Cup last 16

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami are set for a PSG showdown after a dramatic draw with Palmeiras in the Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi will face his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Club World Cup after Inter Miami secured qualification from their group in dramatic fashion. Despite throwing away a two-goal lead in the final minutes against Palmeiras, the MLS side did just enough to book their place in the knockout stage, setting up a highly anticipated clash with the French champions.

For Palmeiras, it was a disappointing evening despite a late fightback. Abel Ferreira’s men produced one of their worst performances of the season, only waking up after the 80th minute to salvage a 2-2 draw that allowed them to finish top of the group and avoid PSG in the next round. They will instead face Botafogo in the last 16, with the match set for Philadelphia on the 28th.

At one stage, after Mauricio’s late equaliser, Palmeiras were facing the prospect of finishing second, which would have meant meeting the European champions in Atlanta.



A game of setbacks - and a response

Palmeiras struggled to cope throughout the match. Their first-half display was arguably their worst of the season, and they somehow managed to worsen things early in the second half. Completely overrun, they found themselves on the receiving end of “ole” chants from the stands.

The 1-0 scoreline at half-time was a fair reflection of the action, with Tadeo Allende opening the scoring in the 16th minute. Murilo chased back in vain, pulling his right hamstring in the process and being forced off.

For more than 30 minutes, Palmeiras had no answer to Javier Mascherano’s tactics. A brief spell of optimism came early in the second half, but Inter Miami regained control, doubling their lead in the 65th minute through Luis Suarez.

Substitutions spark a turnaround

It was only when obvious changes were made that Palmeiras began to show signs of life. With Allan, Mauricio, Paulinho, and Vitor Roque on the pitch, the team finally began to play with purpose from the 80th minute onwards.

Allan’s through ball to set up Paulinho for the first goal was perfectly executed, while the latter's cameo changed the momentum of the game.

Then, in the 87th minute, Mauricio grabbed the equaliser, ensuring Palmeiras left the match with their group lead intact—although their performance left plenty to be desired. Given the squad and resources at their disposal, showing fight should be considered the bare minimum.

Fans outshine the team once again

While the players underperformed on the pitch, the fans made themselves heard. Once again, Palmeiras supporters provided an impressive display, backing the team from the warm-ups and unveiling a stadium mosaic at Hard Rock Stadium.

The travelling support was just as vibrant as it had been earlier in the tournament at MetLife Stadium in New York.

This article was originally published on Trivela.