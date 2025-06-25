Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian admits that it is "hard to focus" on his pending move to Chelsea, something which could intensify at the Club World Cup.

Palmeiras winger Estevao Willian has indicated that he is finding it "very difficult" to focus ahead of his transfer to Chelsea.

For over a year, a deal has been in place for the 18-year-old to make the switch to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the teenager has been competing at the Club World Cup where he has helped Palmeiras reach the last 16 of the competition.

Things have the potential to become increasingly awkward for Estevao now that a scenario has materialised that could see his current club and future employers square off in the quarter-finals.

The teams will meet in the last eight if Palmeiras overcome Botafogo and Chelsea can get the better of Benfica in their next fixtures.

What has Estevao said on Chelsea?

Estevao was commenting on his mindset ahead of linking up with Chelsea prior to the aforementioned scenario playing out on Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, he was able to highlight the complexities that he has been facing, particularly when he remaining as the star man for Palmeiras.

As relayed by GE Globo, Estevao said: "Very difficult, it’s a dream that I’m going to make come true, knowing that I have to focus here and work.

“It’s not easy, you have to keep your head here. The closer it gets, the more anxiety sets in, the butterflies in your stomach.

“I’m trying to focus as much as possible here to leave well, with my head held high and through the front door and knowing that I gave my best.

"Sometimes it’s difficult, you imagine yourself in Europe, playing with several other players, with everything that Europe represents, a dream of mine. But I’m trying my best to focus my head here, because I have a lot to give to Palmeiras.”

How has Estevao performed at CWC?

Estevao is yet to provide a goal or assist at the Club World Cup, but he has played 232 minutes across three games against Porto, Al Ahly and Inter Miami.

Now up to 35 matches for Palmeiras in 2025, there are no signs that he will be dropped for the upcoming fixtures.

However, while he has 11 goals and five assists in all competitions during the calendar year, the amount of game time that he has already racked up means that he will likely be given a rest after the tournament.

Therefore, the starlet may have to remain patient for an eventual Chelsea debut, yet he has the opportunity to make an impact on Enzo Maresca.