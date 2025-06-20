Two of Botafogo's Club World Cup stars - one of whom scored against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday night - can allegedly be considered Nottingham Forest players.

Nottingham Forest have reportedly already ensured that they have signed two Botafogo players for after the Club World Cup.

At the start of the month, it was claimed that the Premier League outfit were attempting to sign three players from the Brasileiro champions.

Jair Cunha, Cuiabano and Igor Jesus were the three players in question, Botafogo having no intention of parting ways before their appearance in the United States.

On Thursday night, Forest fans saw a glimpse of their future as Igor Jesus scored the only goal of the game as Botafogo upset the odds to overcome Paris Saint-Germain by a 1-0 scoreline.

A point against Atletico Madrid in their final group fixture will be enough to earn a place in the last 16 of the competition, subsequently delaying any transfers.

Two deals in place

Nevertheless, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest have already finalised deals for two of the aforementioned trio.

As well as Jesus soon becoming a Forest player, central-back Cunha will also make the switch to the City Ground in due course.

However, Romano adds that terms are yet to be agreed over a deal for left-back Cuiabano.

Cunha and Jesus completed the 90 minutes against PSG, while Cuiabano was introduced as a 66th-minute substitute.

Will delay be a hindrance?

While Nuno Espirito Santo would have preferred for all three players to be available for the start of pre-season, he will see the value in them testing themselves against European football's elite.

Jesus has netted in both games in the tournament, while Nuno can only be impressed with Cunha contributing to a clean sheet against PSG, albeit the Champions League winners starting with a weakened side.

The priority for Nuno at this stage will be having them available for the Conference League playoff tie that will take place in the second part of August.

Forest start their Premier League campaign against Brentford on August 16, but the Brazilian threesome would have likely not started that fixture regardless of their exploits in the Club World Cup.