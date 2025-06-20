Botafogo stun PSG with historic Club World Cup victory

Botafogo shocked Champions League winners PSG with a 1-0 win at the Club World Cup, thanks to Igor Jesus and a flawless tactical display in Los Angeles.

Botafogo made history at the Club World Cup. At the iconic Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, Glorioso defeated the all-powerful PSG 1-0 on Thursday 19 June, in the second round of Group B in the competition. With a tactically flawless performance, Renato Paiva’s side overcame what is considered one of the best teams in world football, thanks to a goal from Igor Jesus.

Just weeks after PSG thrashed Inter Milan in the Champions League final, and following their 4-0 demolition of Atletico de Madrid in their Club World Cup opener, Botafogo managed to do what few teams had done throughout the European 2024-25 season.

Paiva’s strategy proved effective from the very start. With a crowded midfield and well-organised defence, Botafogo managed to resist PSG’s early pressure. The Brazilian side held off the French club's momentum and avoided the same fate suffered by many European teams over the past year.

With outstanding dedication from players like Allan, Alexander Barboza, Artur, Jair and Gregore, Botafogo secured a historic result at the tournament.

How Botafogo’s win over PSG unfolded

PSG gave Botafogo an early scare inside the first minute, when Kvaratskhelia threatened. It looked like another dominant performance might follow from the reigning European champions—but that was not what played out.

The French side naturally had more possession, stayed around Botafogo’s box, and showed their technical superiority. But from the start, it was Paiva’s game plan that prevailed.

With Allan in the starting XI and a well-disciplined midfield, Botafogo shut down access to the edge of their box. Luis Enrique’s team were forced to rely on long balls towards Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian winger got the better of Vitinha several times, but failed to convert.

Botafogo’s compact midfield also limited Vitinha’s impact, leaving him frustrated throughout the first half.

The breakthrough came in the 36th minute. On a counterattack led by Savarino — who had been quiet until then — the Venezuelan played an excellent through-ball to Igor Jesus. The striker slipped between Beraldo and Pacho, fired at goal, and saw the ball deflect off Pacho into the net.

Botafogo hold off PSG’s strongest lineup

If the first half was already a tactical masterclass, the second demanded even more from Botafogo. Trailing, PSG returned from the break with three regular starters: Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes and Joao Neves, plus Barcola returning from injury.

With a line-up closer to full strength, PSG increased their control of the game and applied more pressure. However, this also opened up space for Botafogo’s counters.

Botafogo, in fact, created more danger after the break, despite not finding a second goal. Savarino, Igor Jesus and Artur led several counterattacks, but ultimately lacked the energy to finish them off.

Defensively, Botafogo stood firm. Allan, Barboza and Jair were particularly outstanding, while substitute Cuiabano also impressed. PSG only forced John into one difficult save in the second half, as Glorioso held on for a famous victory.

This article was originally published on Trivela.