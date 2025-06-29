Why Nottingham Forest fans should be excited about transfer target Richard Rios

Colombian midfielder Richard Rios, linked with Nottingham Forest, is Palmeiras' standout player at Club World Cup.

Yesterday’s Club World Cup round of 16 clash between Palmeiras and Botafogo (1-0) saw Botafogo goalkeeper John named FIFA’s official Man of the Match, while Paulinho scored the only goal. However, the standout performer on the pitch was Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos.

Statistically, his 7.7 rating on SofaScore was the second-highest of the game, just behind Piquerez (7.8). He dictated the tempo like a true playmaker, spreading the ball, linking up with teammates, and making dangerous runs down the flanks. He also produced one of Palmeiras' most threatening efforts in the first half.

On the defensive side, his work rate was relentless, covering every blade of grass until the final whistle after extra time.

All this came despite a scare just seconds into the match, when Barboza caught him with a nasty challenge as he turned in midfield — an incident that could have seen Ríos leave the pitch injured almost immediately.

Ríos also leads a key defensive stat for the tournament, topping the charts for interceptions with nine.



??⭐️ | ??????? ??́?? (??) vs Botafogo: [#FIFACWC] • 120 Minutes Played • 1 Assist • 83% Pass Accuracy • 4/6 Successful Long Balls • 100% Successful Take-Ons • 9/12 Ground Duels Won • 1/3 Aerial Duels Won • 4 Tackles ??????? ??????! pic.twitter.com/aYxPBN3hBF

— Rising Stars XI (@RisingStarXI) June 28, 2025

Palmeiras braced for Ríos exit

Inside the Palmeiras camp, there is a quiet acceptance that Rios' time at the club is coming to an end. His replacement has already arrived in the form of Lucas Evangelista, signed with a future transfer in mind.

After last year's Copa America, the Palmeiras board made a concerted effort to keep hold of the Colombian. A standout performer for his national team, he had attracted interest from several European clubs.

But Rios agreed to stay on for two reasons. First, he was reminded how Palmeiras rescued him from relative obscurity at Guarani, and that one wrong career move could send him down the same path.

Second, the club assured him that more time to establish himself in Brazil — particularly by shining at the Club World Cup — would bring bigger and better opportunities. That prediction now looks set to become reality.

Rios has already been linked with Nottingham Forest in the European press, but given his recent form, Palmeiras' sporting director Anderson Barros and club president Leila Pereira could expect interest from far bigger clubs across the continent.

This article was originally published on Trivela.