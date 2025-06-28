Palmeiras book their spot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Club World Cup courtesy of a 1-0 success over fellow Brazilian outfit Botafogo on Saturday.

The two teams could not be separated at the end of 90 minutes, with an additional 30 minutes required to determine which side would be advancing into the final eight of the competition.

One goal ultimately decided the fixture, with Paulinho winning it for Palmeiras in the 100th minute.

The Green and Whites are the first team to book their spot in the quarter-finals, and they will now take on either Benfica or Chelsea in Philadelphia on July 4 for a spot in the final four of the prestigious competition.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Palmeiras topped Group A, while Botafogo had finished second in Group B behind Paris Saint-Germain, with Atletico Madrid being eliminated from the competition.

Both sides had impressed in the group stage, and a close game was expected; the fact that proved to be the case was not a surprise, and a moment of magic would ultimately decide the clash.

Paulinho spotted the space, weaved his way into the Botafogo penalty box and then picked out the bottom corner to spark jubilant scenes among those supporting the team in green.

In truth, it was a deserved win for Palmeiras, with Abel Ferreira's side having 19 attempts, five of which were on target, while Botafogo only managed to register two attempts on target during the 120 minutes of action.

This was a brilliant advert for Brazilian football, and Palmeiras will be tricky customers for either Chelsea or Benfica.

PALMEIRAS VS. BOTAFOGO HIGHLIGHTS

Paulinho goal vs. Botafogo (100th min, Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo)



100' GOAL!! ⚽ Paulinho breaks through for @Palmeiras in the Extra Time and Verdão is closer to the quarter-finals! ? Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #SEPBOT pic.twitter.com/8wNxnv3HQU

— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) June 28, 2025

Palmeiras make the breakthrough in the 100th minute of the contest, as Paulinho places one into the bottom corner of the net after breaking into the Botafogo penalty box; what a way to break the deadlock here.

MAN OF THE MATCH - RICHARD RIOS

There are believed to be a number of clubs keeping a close eye on Rios's performances at the Club World Cup, namely Manchester United, who are said to be interested in his signature.

The Red Devils would have been impressed by his display on Saturday, with the 25-year-old putting in a dominant performance in the middle of the Palmeiras midfield.

Rios came up with the assist for Paulinho to score, while he made four tackles, had three shots and finished with a pass success rate of 83% during an excellent all-round display.

PALMEIRAS VS. BOTAFOGO MATCH STATS

Possession: Palmeiras 47%-53% Botafogo

Shots: Palmeiras 19-16 Botafogo

Shots on target: Palmeiras 5-2 Botafogo

Corners: Palmeiras 15-8 Botafogo

Fouls: Palmeiras 11-20 Botafogo

WHAT NEXT?

Palmeiras are in the quarter-finals, and they will face Benfica or Chelsea in the final eight on July 4.

Botafogo, meanwhile, will look back on what was a successful Club World Cup before switching their attention back to domestic matters, with their Brazilian league season resuming against Vasco da Gama on July 12.

