Nottingham Forest vs. Man City: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League meeting

By Carter White | 24 Dec 2025 19:22 , Last updated: 24 Dec 2025 20:41

Nottingham Forest will be looking to move further clear of relegation trouble when they host Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The East Midlanders return to their City Ground base after suffering a narrow defeat at Fulham on Monday night.

There have been no such sobering moments recently for Man City, who stretched their winning run to seven games with a 3-0 success over West Ham United last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details that you need to know about how to watch Saturday's match between the Tricky Trees and the Citizens.

What time does Nottingham Forest vs. Man City kick off?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Nottingham Forest vs. Man City being played?

This clash will take place at the City Ground, where Forest smashed Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 earlier this month.

Manchester City were defeated by a Callum Hudson-Odoi goal during their Premier League visit to the East Midlands venue last season.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City will be live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers in the UK can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, while it is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

Key match events, including any goals, will be posted on TNT Sports' official X account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One's Match of the Day show will also be available to watch at 10:25pm on Saturday night, with highlights of every Premier League game from the day set to be shown.

What is at stake between Nottingham Forest vs. Man City?

With the emergence of Leeds United as a powerful force over recent weeks, Nottingham Forest are hanging nervously over the relegation zone, albeit boasting a five-point gap between themselves and West Ham United in 18th.

Back-to-back home matches before the turn of the calendar year provide the Tricky Trees with ample opportunity to distance themselves from chatter of a dreaded drop into the Championship.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have been flawless of late but cannot afford to let off, with Arsenal and Aston Villa appearing as worthy title rivals as the festive period rolls on.