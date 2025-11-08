[monks data]
By
Team News: Forest vs. Leeds injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Nottingham Forest will host Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League at the City Ground in what could be a key battle in the race for top-flight survival.

Forest are 19th with just six points after 10 matchweeks, whereas their opponents are in 16th place with 11 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.


NOTTINGHAM FORES vs. LEEDS UNITED

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Dilane BakwaOleksandr Zinchenko (pelvic), Angus Gunn (knee), Douglas Luiz (thigh)

Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Chris Wood (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus

LEEDS UNITED

Out: None

Doubtful: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (groin), Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; James, Nmecha, Okafor

Written by
Lewis Nolan
