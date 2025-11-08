Nottingham Forest will host Leeds United on Sunday in the Premier League at the City Ground in what could be a key battle in the race for top-flight survival.
Forest are 19th with just six points after 10 matchweeks, whereas their opponents are in 16th place with 11 points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.
NOTTINGHAM FORES vs. LEEDS UNITED
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
Out: Ola Aina (thigh), Dilane Bakwa, Oleksandr Zinchenko (pelvic), Angus Gunn (knee), Douglas Luiz (thigh)
Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Chris Wood (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Yates, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus
LEEDS UNITED
Out: None
Doubtful: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (groin), Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Gudmundsson; Longstaff, Ampadu, Stach; James, Nmecha, Okafor
No Data Analysis info