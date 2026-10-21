Premier League Gameweek 8
Ipswich
Oct 23, 2026 8.00pm
Portman Road Stadium
Nott'm Forest

Ipswich Town lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Gary O'Neil's side in Premier League encounter

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Will O'Neil make changes? How Ipswich could line up against Forest
© Iconsport / PA Images

Ipswich Town head coach Gary O'Neil could name an unchanged side for Friday's Premier League contest with Nottingham Forest at Portman Road.

The Tractor Boys will enter the match off the back of a 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League, but there were plenty of positives from the match.

Sasa Lukic (groin) is expected to be cleared to return to the Ipswich squad on Friday.

However, it could be a case of same again from the game at the Etihad Stadium given the nature of the performance in Manchester.

Zian Flemming netted for the second time this season off the bench against Man City, but Emersonn is likely to continue through the middle on Friday night.

Leif Davis has been a strong performer this term, scoring twice and registering two assists in nine appearances, and the 26-year-old will be a notable starter.

Meanwhile, Dara O'Shea, Issa Diop and Jacob Greaves should continue at the back.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup: Walton; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves; Ouattara, Florentino, Palacios, Davis; Maeda, Emersonn, Enciso

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Ipswich

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