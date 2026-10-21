Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Ipswich Town: Predicted XI for the Reds including Morgan Gibbs-White decision

Nottingham Forest are hopeful that star player Morgan Gibbs-White will recover from a muscular injury to start Friday's Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

Gibbs-White missed Forest's 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League last weekend, but he is expected to be cleared to feature at Portman Road.

The 26-year-old's return would be major news for Forest; a strong start to the campaign has seen the attacker score once and provide two assists in six league matches.

Igor Jesus (calf) and Nicolo Savona (knee) are both out of the contest.

Liam Delap has only scored one Premier League goal for the Reds this season, but the striker is expected to continue in the starting team against his former side.

Chris Wood is another option in that area of the field, but Delap should start against the team that he represented during the 2024-25 campaign.

There should also be a spot in the middle of the midfield for James McAtee.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Cunha, Diomande, Murillo; Munoz, McAtee, Schlager, N Williams; Gibbs-White, Delap, Ndoye

> Click here to see how Ipswich could line up against Nottingham Forest