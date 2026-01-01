Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Sean Dyche faces Dan Ndoye wait

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 12:26

Nottingham Forest winger Dan Ndoye might be in with a chance of returning from injury in Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The Swiss attacker has been absent for Forest's last three games due to an unspecified problem, which Sean Dyche described as 'minor' in December, and he has not been definitively ruled out of this fixture just yet.

However, Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are still on Africa Cup of Nations duty, while Chris Wood (knee), Ola Aina (thigh) and Ryan Yates (thigh) are still in the treatment room too.

Ndoye would be an alternative to Omari Hutchinson on the right-hand side, but the ex-Arsenal and Chelsea man should be retained in an unchanged attack, as Igor Jesus also holds off Taiwo Awoniyi.

Dyche swapped out Nicolas Dominguez for Douglas Luiz at half time in Forest's 2-0 loss to Everton, but the latter's introduction did not prove game-changing, so Dominguez should be retained alongside Elliot Anderson.

The same goes for three members of Forest's backline, but it would not be a shock to see Nicolo Savona return in Oleksandr Zinchenko's place after the latter struggled against Everton.

John Victor is still in possession of the gloves over Matz Sels, and there is nothing to suggest that the towering Brazilian will lose his spot here.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Victor; Savona, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Dominguez; Hutchinson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

