Aston Villa lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Unai Emery receives double boost

By Ben Knapton | 01 Jan 2026 12:14 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 12:26

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery is guaranteed to receive a double selection boost for Saturday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest at Villa Park.

The Lions were slain 4-1 by Arsenal in midweek without the suspended Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash, but both have now served their one-game bans for accumulated yellow cards.

Kamara's return is particularly timely after Amadou Onana came off with a tight hamstring against the Gunners, so the Frenchman ought to be a straight swap for his Belgian counterpart in the middle.

Cash in for Lamare Bogarde should be another like-for-like change in the Villa backline, and Emery may also consider demoting Lucas Digne in favour of left-back rival Ian Maatsen.

Neither Pau Torres nor Tyrone Mings should be back from their injuries in time for the weekend, so Victor Lindelof and Ezri Konsa should continue as the central pairing in front of Emiliano Martinez.

Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins's places can still be assumed, though, as the latter endeavours to score at Villa Park for the first time since September.

Jadon Sancho and Emiliano Buendia did not justify their starting roles against Arsenal, though, so Donyell Malen and John McGinn ought to be brought back into Emery's starting side.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Malen; Watkins

