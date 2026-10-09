Man City news: Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner says he has 'one wish' for 114 charges verdict, appeal process

Nottingham Forest head coach Oliver Glasner has called on Manchester City's appeal process to be dealt with "quick".

During the international break, it emerged that the Premier League had found Man City guilty over 114 breaches of the division's financial regulations.

With Man City choosing to appeal the decision, the saga continues to be dragged out, and it will naturally lead to their current crop baring the brunt of fan anger during their fixtures going forward.

At a press conference on Friday, Man City boss Enzo Maresca stated that his club would win their appeal, whenever it is heard.

Glasner is of the opinion that the process should move as fast as possible in order to preserve the integrity of the Premier League.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Glasner reacts to Man City guilty verdict

The Austrian made comparisons to the process that resulted in Crystal Palace, when he was head coach, being demoted from the Europa League to the Conference League at short notice via the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

As per The Guardian, he said: "Let’s wait until the final verdict is spoken, but my wish is just that this is quick.

"Because we didn’t know with Palace if we were in the Europa League or Conference League and then it was ‘you will hear on Thursday’ and then that became Monday, because it was always delayed.

"Then we got the final verdict 10 days before the Conference League started, and that’s why I think this must be [completed] as soon as possible. There is still damage for the Premier League, not just in England.

"It’s a big topic all over the world, especially in Europe. The most important thing is the integrity of the league because as soon as the fans can’t trust it, they won’t watch it any more."

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

What have other Premier League managers said on Man City guilty verdict?

The majority of Premier League managers will be asked on Man City at press conferences on Friday, but Coventry City boss Frank Lampard - a former Man City player - gave his take on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, who worked in the Premier League during periods between 2009 and 2018, feels that the process may drag on for years, rather than months.