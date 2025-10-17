Chelsea will be bidding to record a club-first in Saturday's Premier League fixture at Nottingham Forest, while Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to avoid an unwanted feat set by Tony Pulis.

Chelsea will be bidding to set a new club-first when they square off against Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues head into the Premier League fixture at the City Ground with Enzo Maresca having revealed two major injury blows, one of them concerning Cole Palmer.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou is allegedly already battling to save his job at Forest having failed to win any of his opening seven matches in charge.

Therefore, the showdown in the East Midlands is under the spotlight as English top-flight football returns after the October international break.

Ahead of the game, both Chelsea and Forest have positive and negative streaks on the line as they look to improve their respective positions in the Premier League table.

Chelsea bidding to record club-first at Forest

On Chelsea's last visit to the City Ground, they prevailed by a 1-0 scoreline in a game which secured the club a return to the Champions League.

That represented a second successive league win at Forest's home ground, but Chelsea have never emerged victorious three times in a row.

Nevertheless, Chelsea have a relatively-dismal recent away record having won just three of their last 14 Premier League fixtures on their travels.

In 2025 alone, they have the worst points-return percentage (12 from 45) of any ever-present team in the Premier League.

As far as Forest are concerned, five defeats have been posted in their last seven Premier League fixtures at the City Ground.

Furthermore, their only triumph against Chelsea in their last eight top-flight encounters came at Stamford Bridge back in September 2023.

Postecoglou out to avoid joining Pulis, McCarthy list

Meanwhile, Postecoglou will be facing Chelsea for the fifth time in the Premier League, the Greek-Australian losing all four of his previous encounters with the West Londoners.

Should Chelsea prevail on Saturday, Postecoglou would become just the fifth manager to lose their first five matches against Chelsea in the competition.

As well as Tony Pulis and Mick McCarthy, Rafael Benitez and Owen Coyle also feature on that list.

