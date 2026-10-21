Nottingham Forest injury news: Morgan Gibbs-White update as Oliver Glasner reveals mixed team news for Ipswich Town game

Oliver Glasner has revealed that Morgan Gibbs-White will return to the Nottingham Forest squad for Friday's Premier League fixture against Ipswich Town.

Gibbs-White was a surprise absentee as Forest succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Another setback for the East Midlands outfit has left them in 19th position in the Premier League table with just five goals to their name.

However, speaking at a press conference ahead of the trip to Ipswich, Glasner confirmed that Gibbs-White would return after a minor muscle issue.

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Glasner provides mixed Nottingham Forest injury update

On Gibbs-White, the Austrian told reporters: "Yes, he’s ready, he trained for the entire week, so no issues."

He added: "When Morgan is available again, it’s important. We also know that Morgan is somebody who can create chances, who can score goals himself, and that that’s always very positive.

"But on the other side, I think we could see that, without Morgan, we had a very competitive team against the champions, and this gives us confidence."

At the same time, Glasner delivered a mixed update on Nikola Milenkovic, Nicolo Savona and Igor Jesus.

The former Crystal Palace boss said: "(Nikola) Milenkovic was already on the bench and he is also ready to start, ready to play.

"It’s just Igor (Jesus) and (Nicolo) Savona who can’t be involved, but the levels are fine and fit."

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Gibbs-White return vital to Forest's fortunes

While Glasner is right to acknowledge the positives from the performance against Arsenal, it does not take away from Gibbs-White's influence at the City Ground.

Not only has he played a direct role in three of Forest's five Premier League goals in 2026-27, he has 37 goals and 37 assists from 175 appearances in a Forest shirt.

Providing that he remains fully fit, it is a foregone conclusion that he will start at Portman Road.