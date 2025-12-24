Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Nottingham Forest battle: Doku, Bobb, Stones, Rodri, Kovacic updates

By Carter White | 24 Dec 2025 18:53

On a mission to continue their title push, Manchester City make the trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens recorded their seventh consecutive win across all competitions courtesy of a 3-0 demolition of West Ham United at the Etihad last time out.

Erling Haaland was in the right place at the right time to bag a brace, while Tijjani Reijnders also found the net.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Forest.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Oscar Bobb remains out of action due to a hamstring issue picked up early on during the EFL Cup success over Brentford earlier this month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Sunderland)

Jeremy Doku has not featured in any of Man City's last three matches and is likely to be sidelined until after the festive period.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Despite his fitness problems not appearing too serious, England international Stones has sat out of the last five matches for the Citizens, with a return to action in the New Year a possibility.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Pep Guardiola has only provided brief updates on the fitness of Rodri, who has missed the past 11 matches because of a hamstring strain.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola recently confirmed that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and is fighting to make a return to action for the final months of the 2025-26 campaign.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match, but both Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are with Egypt and Algeria respectively on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.