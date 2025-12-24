Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Nottingham Forest battle: Doku, Bobb, Stones, Rodri, Kovacic updates

On a mission to continue their title push, Manchester City make the trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
The Citizens recorded their seventh consecutive win across all competitions courtesy of a 3-0 demolition of West Ham United at the Etihad last time out.
Erling Haaland was in the right place at the right time to bag a brace.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest with Forest.
Oscar Bobb
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Oscar Bobb remains out of action due to a hamstring issue picked up early on during the EFL Cup success over Brentford earlier this month.
Jeremy Doku
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Sunderland)
Jeremy Doku has not featured in any of Man City's last three matches and is likely to be sidelined until after the festive period.
John Stones
Status: Out
Type of injury: Leg
Possible return date: Unknown
Despite his fitness problems not appearing too serious, England international Stones has sat out of the last five matches for the Citizens, with a return to action in the New Year a possibility.
Rodri
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Pep Guardiola has only provided brief updates on the fitness of Rodri, who has missed the past 11 matches because of a hamstring strain.
Mateo Kovacic
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle/Heel
Possible return date: Unknown
Guardiola recently confirmed that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and is fighting to make a return to action for the final months of the 2025-26 campaign.
MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST
Manchester City have no suspended players for this match, but both Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are with Egypt and Algeria respectively on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.