Nottingham Forest vs. Man City: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Sebastian Sternik | 26 Dec 2025 02:56

Manchester City are ramping up the heat on Arsenal in the Premier League title race and they will be looking to pile more pressure on the Gunners this Saturday when they face Nottingham Forest.

The Citizens are firing on all cylinders, winning their last seven matches across all competitions and scoring 21 goals along the way.

City have won their last three Premier League games by a 3-0 scoreline, and they could become the first club in English top flight history to win four successive games by three or more goals, and keep clean sheets across all those matches.

Nottingham Forest, who beat the Citizens during their last meeting at the City Ground, have enjoyed an upswing in results over recent weeks.

With six wins from nine games to their name, it is clear that manager Sean Dyche is taking the club in the right direction.

Speaking of direction, the Tricky Trees will be determined to move upwards in the Premier League table, with the club still in close proximity to the bottom three.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 107

Nottingham Forest wins: 34

Draws: 28

Manchester City wins: 45

The first meeting between the clubs took place just a few days before the start of the 20th century, with Nottingham Forest earning a 2-0 victory in a Division One fixture in 1899. Since then, there have been 106 more matches between the clubs.

City currently lead the way with 45 victories compared to 34 wins for Forest, and another 28 encounters that ended without a winner.

The most recent meeting took place at Wembley Stadium as the Citizens powered to a 2-0 win in an FA Cup semi-final, with Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol scoring the goals.

Over in the Premier League, it was Forest who last tasted success, bagging a memorable 1-0 win at the City Ground.

Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola's men have mostly dominated this fixture since Forest returned to the promised land of the Premier League in 2022, taking 13 points from their last six league battles.

One of the most notable meetings in recent times took place in August 2022 when Erling Haaland bagged a 38-minute hat-trick during a 6-0 City demolition.

Speaking of the Norwegian striker, he is already the joint second-highest scorer in matches between Man City and Nottingham Forest with five goals to his name. The forward needs one more goal to equal record holder Niall Quinn.

Previous meetings

Apr 27, 2025: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City (FA Cup)

Mar 08, 2025: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2024: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2023: Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Dec 18, 1995: Manchester City 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Sep 30, 1995: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

May 06, 1995: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Oct 08, 1994: Manchester City 3-3 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Feb 27, 1993: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Oct 03, 1992: Manchester City 2-2 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Mar 08, 2025: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2024: Manchester City 3-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2024: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2023: Manchester City 2-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2023: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City (Premier League)

Aug 31, 2022: Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Dec 18, 1995: Manchester City 1-1 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

Sep 30, 1995: Nottingham Forest 3-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

May 06, 1995: Nottingham Forest 1-0 Manchester City (Premier League)

Oct 08, 1994: Manchester City 3-3 Nottingham Forest (Premier League)

