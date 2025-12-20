Nigeria vs. Tanzania: How to watch Africa Cup of Nations clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 20 Dec 2025 10:42 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 10:43

Nigeria and Tanzania will get Group C of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations underway when they clash on Tuesday evening.

The two nations are expected to finish at either end of the standings, with Nigeria the favourites to top the group and Tanzania expected to place at the bottom of the table.

What time does Nigeria vs. Tanzania kick off?

Nigeria vs. Tanzania will kick off at 17:30 UK time on Tuesday evening.

The fixture is the third game of the day, following DR Congo vs. Benin and Senegal vs. Botswana.

Where is Nigeria vs. Tanzania being played?

The Group C match is set to take place at Complexe Sportif de Fes, which holds a capacity of up to 45,000 supporters.

How to watch Nigeria vs. Tanzania in the UK

TV channels

Nigeria vs. Tanzania will be broadcast live on 4seven, with coverage beginning shortly before the start of the match at 17:25 UK time.

Online streaming

In the UK and Ireland, all AFCON matches are available to stream on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube or Channel 4’s official website and app.

Highlights

Match highlights of Egypt vs. Zimbabwe are set to be shown on Channel 4 Sport YouTube and can be viewed on Channel 4’s official website and app.

What is at stake for Nigeria vs. Tanzania?

Nigeria are widely expected to beat Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda to top spot in Group C, but the Super Eagles will be wary of avoiding another underwhelming campaign such as their disappointing World Cup qualifying run.

Eric Chelle's side are ultimately looking to go all the way and lift the AFCON trophy, especially after finishing as runners-up in 2023.

Meanwhile, Tanzania are predicted to make a group stage exit from the competition, but securing a surprise three points on Tuesday would significantly boost their chances of making a shock progression into the knockout rounds.