Bournemouth, Palace 'enquire' for Roma defender

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace reportedly enquire about the potential signing of Roma defender Angelino, who is set to leave the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Angelino joined Roma on a permanent deal last summer after he spent the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan from RB Leipzig.

The 28-year-old went on to make 51 competitive appearances in his first full season with the club, including 36 starts in 38 Serie A matches.

However, new Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini does not view Angelino as a key part of his plans, with the club now looking to sell him to help improve their economic situation for their own transfer business.

The Spaniard appeared to be on the verge of a move to Al-Hilal, only for the Saudi Pro League side to make a breakthrough in their efforts to sign first-choice target Theo Hernandez.

Bournemouth, Palace considering Angelino move

As a result, Roma are now looking at alternative options to offload a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028.

According to Il Messaggero, Bournemouth and Palace are interested in bringing the former Manchester City defender back to the Premier League.

The report states that the two Premier League clubs have made enquiries, although neither side has made an official offer.

Bournemouth and Palace are unwilling to pay more than €12m if they decide to step up their interest in Angelino.

Do Bournemouth and Palace need a left-back?

Bournemouth are on the brink of selling their current first-choice left-back, Milos Kerkez, to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Andoni Iraola's side have already signed Kerkez’s replacement, recruiting Adrien Truffert from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

As a result, it is difficult to see why Bournemouth would sign another left-back unless they decide to send Julio Soler out on loan.

Meanwhile, Palace boss Oliver Glasner can call upon Tyrick Mitchell as his first-choice left-back, although they may look to recruit another left-sided defender this summer.

The Eagles no longer have a backup option to Mitchell after Ben Chilwell returned to Chelsea following the end of his loan spell.