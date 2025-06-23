Milos Kerkez's expected Liverpool announcement date is reportedly revealed as the Bournemouth left-back returns to the UK to complete his £40m transfer.

Liverpool are reportedly expected to confirm the signing of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez tomorrow, and the Hungarian left-back is currently on his way back to the UK to finalise his move.

Following weeks of speculation surrounding a proposed switch to Anfield for the 21-year-old, Liverpool and Bournemouth reached a breakthrough in negotiations last week.

The reigning Premier League champions are set to shell out £40m to bring Kerkez to the club, where the former AZ Alkmaar man will sign a five-year deal until the summer of 2030.

Kerkez will step into the shoes of the long-serving Andrew Robertson, who is now in his 30s, has one year left to run on his contract and has supposedly been lined up for a surprise move to Atletico Madrid.

Arne Slot also still has Kostas Tsimikas in his ranks, but the Greece international has been a perennial backup at Anfield and was never expected to usurp Robertson as first choice.

Kerkez 'expected' to be unveiled by Liverpool on Tuesday

Now, The Athletic reports that Kerkez is already on his way back to the UK from Serbia in order to complete his medical, sign his long-term Reds deal and complete his internal media duties ahead of his unveiling.

The 21-year-old is set to be announced as the Reds' fourth signing of the summer on Tuesday, following Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and fellow Hungarian Armin Pecsi to the club for the 2025-26 season.

Bournemouth have already prepared for Kerkez's inevitable exit by signing Frenchman Adrien Truffert from Ligue 1 club Rennes, and the 23-year-old will compete with Julio Soler to succeed Kerkez at the Vitality Stadium.

The Hungary international was a fundamental figure of a Bournemouth side who achieved their best-ever Premier League points total last season, registering two goals and six assists in 38 appearances in the top flight.

Kerkez will depart the Cherries with an overall record of two strikes and eight helpers from 74 matches in all tournaments, and he could emulate at least one legendary Liverpool left-back with his possible shirt number selection.

Who could Kerkez make his Liverpool debut against?

Not resting on their laurels after dominating the land last season, Liverpool start their summer friendlies earlier than some, kicking off their exhibition period against Preston North End on July 13.

Kerkez could therefore be in line for his non-competitive debut at Deepdale, or the alternative would be a maiden appearance against AC Milan on July 26 in the first game of the Reds' Asian tour.

However, the defender will then be set for an extremely swift reunion with Bournemouth, whom Liverpool face on the opening Premier League weekend on August 15, where he should make his first official Reds appearance.

Once Kerkez is through the door, Liverpool have been tipped to turn their attention to a new centre-back and new striker, as Slot could lose a couple of players across both positions in the coming weeks.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah is bound for Bayer Leverkusen in a deal reportedly worth an initial £30m, while Darwin Nunez's camp have supposedly been contacted by a Serie A powerhouse over a summer switch.