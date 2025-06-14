Liverpool's Andy Robertson could be lining up against Trent Alexander-Arnold next season as a La Liga giant makes 'initial contact' over a deal for the Scotsman.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have apparently emerged as surprise contenders to sign long-serving Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson in the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international has been a core member of the Reds' golden generation under Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot, winning his second Premier League title in the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Robertson was one of a couple of Liverpool players whose individual displays were criticised last term, where he was both called out for defensive mistakes and a lack of attacking output.

Formerly a driving force down the left-hand side for the Reds, Robertson only set up two goals in 45 games last season, and he is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal.

Amid reports that Liverpool are stepping up their interest in £45m-rated Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, Robertson might have to accept a backup role if he stays at Anfield next summer.

Atletico begin 'initial talks' with Robertson's camp

On the other hand, the summer window may be Liverpool's final chance to recoup a nominal fee for the 31-year-old, as talks over an extension do not appear to be in the pipeline.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Atletico have now emerged as genuine contenders to bring Robertson to La Liga, where he would quickly reunite with former full-back partner and Real Madrid new boy Trent Alexander-Arnold, albeit on opposite ends of the field.

Romano adds that Robertson is open to a move to the Spanish capital, and Diego Simeone's team have already begun 'initial talks' with the left-back's representatives.

The 31-year-old has apparently been earmarked as Atletico's priority in that area of the field, despite rumours that the Rojiblancos are also targeting AC Milan's Theo Hernandez this summer.

However, Atletico are under no illusions that a deal will be difficult to pull off, as Liverpool still believe that Robertson has plenty to offer even behind Kerkez in the 2025-26 season.

The former Hull City man has produced 11 goals and 67 assists in 342 fixtures for Liverpool across all tournaments since 2017, collecting nine major trophies across seven different competitions.

Why Liverpool must resist interest in Robertson

Much like Alexander-Arnold, Robertson's desire to test himself in a new division is understandable from the perspective that he has won practically everything that there is to win in a Liverpool shirt.

The Scotsman would almost certainly start more matches for Simeone's team too, as Atletico will lose one of their current left-backs - Reinildo Mandava - after the Club World Cup.

However, Kerkez - another left-back who thrives on the overlap and can deliver dangerous cross after dangerous cross - could hardly learn from a better mentor in Robertson, whose usual good availability would also solve a major issue if the Hungarian is ever sidelined.

Furthermore, Kostas Tsimikas may finally have had enough of playing second fiddle this summer, and regardless of Kerkez's future, the Premier League champions cannot afford to lose two left-backs in the same window.