Sports Mole looks at which shirt numbers Milos Kerkez could take at Liverpool as the Reds edge closer to the £40m signing of the Bournemouth left-back.

Despite splashing out at least £100m on their shiny new toy Florian Wirtz, Liverpool's chequebook remains open, and the Reds are now expected to shell out another £40m on Arne Slot's latest acquisition.

A deal is believed to be in place for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who will step into the shoes of Andrew Robertson on the red half of Merseyside and become the latest member of the club's Hungarian revolution.

Joining up with Dominik Szoboszlai and fellow new signing Armin Pecsi at the Premier League champions, Kerkez should soon be unveiled as Liverpool's fourth signing of the summer, but what number could he don on his back in the red strip?

Here, Sports Mole looks at which shirts could be available to Kerkez at Liverpool ahead of confirmation of his £40m signing.

Kerkez could follow in Alan Kennedy's footsteps

Since touching down on the South Coast from AZ Alkmaar, Kerkez has been Bournemouth's number three after sporting an unconventional '5' in the Netherlands, a jersey typically reserved for a leading centre-half.

Speaking of unorthodox shirt selections, Wataru Endo is currently donning the number three at Liverpool, prior to which his predecessor Fabinho did the shirt justice for five seasons.

However, Endo is one of a handful of Reds players who could seek pastures new in search of increased minutes over the summer, so the '3' may very well become available for Kerkez to stick with, and he could follow in the footsteps of arguably Liverpool's greatest-ever left-back by doing so.

While Steve Finnan and Jose Enrique have sported the '3' in recent times, Alan Kennedy frequently had that number on his back for Liverpool, where the Englishman won two European Cups - scoring the winner in the 1981 final against Real Madrid - and five First Division titles.

Internationally, meanwhile, Kerkez is currently Hungary's number 11, but Mohamed Salah took on that jersey at Liverpool as soon as he arrived and will not give it up until his Anfield career comes to a close.

Could Kerkez inherit Robertson's Liverpool jersey?

In terms of unoccupied numbers, the '6' is awaiting its next taker and has been donned by a handful of Liverpool full-backs down the years, most notably John Arne Riise and Fabio Aurelio.

However, there is a distinct possibility that midfield maestro Alexis Mac Allister could switch to the '6' and vacate the number 10 strip for Kerkez's fellow new signing Wirtz, and that specific option would make more sense for an engine-room enforcer anyway.

Kerkez could also become Liverpool's new number 12 or number 13, although the latter shirt has almost exclusively been worn by goalkeepers at Anfield, while '15' and '16' are also awaiting their next takers.

Most fascinatingly, however, Kerkez did previously wear the number 26 shirt for a season at AZ Alkmaar, a jersey that has become synonymous with Robertson at Liverpool.

The Scotsman inherited that exact strip in 2017 and has retained it ever since, but if his proposed move to Atletico Madrid materialises, Kerkez could succeed the two-time Premier League winner in more ways than one.