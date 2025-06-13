Liverpool exit for Darwin Nunez 'guaranteed' as Italian giants 'make contact' with attacker

Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A champions Napoli ahead of the second summer transfer window.

The Reds are set for a changing of the guards at the top end of the pitch, with Luis Diaz also heading towards a move away from Anfield.

Nunez struggled to make a regular impact during the 2024-25 season for Liverpool, scoring just five Premier League goals.

That being said, the South American turned up in some crucial moments, bagging a brace during the away success at Brentford in January.

Since making the high-profile switch from Benfica to Liverpool in June 2022, Nunez has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Merseyside club.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Nunez could be swapping one domestic champion for another this summer.

The report claims that Serie A winners Napoli are keen on securing the services of the attacker ahead of the 2025-26 term.

It is believed that the Italian champions have made contact with the camp of Nunez over a possible switch to Serie A in the coming months.

An exit from Anfield for out-of-favour Nunez is supposedly 'guaranteed', with his three-year stay at Liverpool approaching its end.

As well as Napoli, it is understood that a number of clubs in the Saudi Pro League are eyeing up the signature of the Uruguay international.

At this stage, Liverpool star Nunez is reportedly not closing himself off from Saudi or Italian offers as the second window of the summer approaches.

At the age of 25, the striker is yet to reach his prime and may feel that his career is better off staying within the European system.

However, clubs in the Saudi Pro League are able to offer exceptional wages to players from elite clubs in the UEFA ecosystem.