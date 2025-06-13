Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz is reportedly hoping for a move to Barcelona this summer, with the Reds valuing the Colombian at £51m.

Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz has reportedly decided that he wants to join Barcelona this summer.

The Reds are heading towards a new era at the top end of the pitch with the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen imminent.

Arne Slot's side were by far the greatest team in the land during 2024-25, lifting the Premier League title with relative ease.

After missing out on a number of transfer targets last summer, the likes of Ryan Gravenberch stepped up massively in midfield.

Unlike Premier League counterparts Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool are not competing at the Club World Cup this month in the United States.

Liverpool's Diaz has heart set on Barcelona?

According to Spanish newspaper SPORT via the Daily Mail, Liverpool star Diaz has decided his preferred next destination.

The report claims that the 28-year-old 'has his heart set' on a high-profile switch to Barcelona ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

It is understood that the capture of Diaz is a top priority for head coach Hansi Flick, who is a massive fan of the Colombian attacker.

It is believed that the Catalan club have already submitted an official offer for the forward, one which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool.

Diaz will supposedly be allowed to leave the Anfield club for £51m this summer, although Barca are not willing to fork out that amount at this stage.

Diaz's sizzling season

Whilst having one eye on the door at Liverpool, Diaz still produced excellent output as his side cantered to the Premier League crown.

The 28-year-old bagged 13 goals and provided five assists across 36 top-flight appearances for Slot's runaway title winners.

Since making the switch from Porto during the January window of 2022, Diaz has played 148 matches for Liverpool, netting on 41 occasions.