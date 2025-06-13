Liverpool's reported £115.9m agreement for Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz represents a fresh twist in the transfer tale following previous claims that he was set to move for £127.5m.

Liverpool are understood to have struck a £115.9m agreement to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, although the alleged accord represents a fresh twist in the transfer tale.

Earlier this week, esteemed journalist Fabrizio Romano gave Wirtz to Liverpool his trademark 'here we go', claiming that a verbal agreement had been reached for a package potentially rising to €150m (£127.5m).

That fee would not only represent both Liverpool and the Premier League's record signing, but also the most expensive deal ever involving a British club.

Had Wirtz cost the Reds the full £127.5m - which was believed to be Leverkusen's desired fee all along - he would have become the third-most expensive player in history, overtaking Philippe Coutinho's £123.2m switch to Barcelona from Anfield.

However, The Athletic now reports that the two clubs have shaken hands on a deal worth €136.3m (£115.9m) as opposed to the £127.5m figure that was previously stated.

Liverpool 'to pay £100m upfront' for Leverkusen's Wirtz

The Premier League champions will supposedly fork out a mammoth £100m upfront, and Leverkusen could receive an additional £15.9m in performance-related add-ons.

A five-year deal is on the table for Wirtz, who is believed to have given the green light to a move to Liverpool a while back after his representatives informed Bayern Munich of his decision.

If all add-ons are hit, the 22-year-old will still become the Premier League's most expensive signing of all time, eclipsing the £106.8m that Chelsea paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

Liverpool apparently had no intention of meeting Leverkusen's £127.5m asking price, but after having two bids rejected, the Reds finally found common ground with their German counterparts, whom they had already signed Jeremie Frimpong from.

Wirtz will become Liverpool's third arrival of the summer after Frimpong and young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi, and the English champions are expected to push for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez once the Germany international is through the door.

How Wirtz might fit in at Liverpool as £115.9m deal 'agreed'

Liverpool making a serious play for Wirtz may have raised an eyebrow or two, as Dominik Szoboszlai has nailed down the number 10 role at Anfield and is unlikely to give it up.

However, Wirtz is equally impactful starting on the left-hand side and then drifting infield to create or finish chances, suggesting that he could take Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo's spot in the starting XI.

Alternatively, if Liverpool cannot also bring in a new striker before the summer window ends, Arne Slot can deploy the double-10 system, with Wirtz and Szoboszlai operating in between Mohamed Salah and either Diaz or Gakpo.

Either way, for a potential British-record fee, the Reds boss must surely find a way to build the team around the Germany international, who leaves Leverkusen with a record of 57 goals and 65 assists from 197 matches in all competitions.

Wirtz directly contributed to 31 goals in 45 games last season - 16 of his own and 15 assists - and he boast seven strikes and seven helpers from 31 senior international appearances.