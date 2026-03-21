Team News: Newcastle vs. Sunderland injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

Tyne-Wear derby day is upon us once again, as Newcastle United host Sunderland at St James' Park in gameweek 31 of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday.
The Magpies were destroyed 7-2 by Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, while the Black Cats have had a week to recover from a 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Newcastle and Sunderland ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby.
NEWCASTLE vs. SUNDERLAND
NEWCASTLE
Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Lewis Miley (thigh), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh)
Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Willock, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes
SUNDERLAND
Out: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Nilson Angulo (unspecified), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Bertrand Traore (knee)
Doubtful: Wilson Isidor (unspecified), Dan Ballard (hamstring), Enzo Le Fee (unspecified), Robin Roefs (thigh), Nordi Mukiele (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ellborg; Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee, Brobbey, Talbi