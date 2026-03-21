Team News: Newcastle vs. Sunderland injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 21 Mar 2026 12:00 , Last updated: 21 Mar 2026 12:00

Tyne-Wear derby day is upon us once again, as Newcastle United host Sunderland at St James' Park in gameweek 31 of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Sunday.

The Magpies were destroyed 7-2 by Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, while the Black Cats have had a week to recover from a 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Newcastle and Sunderland ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Emil Krafth (knee), Fabian Schar (ankle), Lewis Miley (thigh), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh)

Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Ramsey, Willock, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

SUNDERLAND

Out: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Nilson Angulo (unspecified), Romaine Mundle (hamstring), Bertrand Traore (knee)

Doubtful: Wilson Isidor (unspecified), Dan Ballard (hamstring), Enzo Le Fee (unspecified), Robin Roefs (thigh), Nordi Mukiele (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ellborg; Geertruida, O'Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Diarra, Xhaka, Sadiki; Le Fee, Brobbey, Talbi