Newcastle United reportedly submit a big-money offer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, who has also been linked with other Premier League clubs including Liverpool.

The Magpies completed their second signing of the summer transfer window over the weekend, spending £52m plus add-ons to bring winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest to St James’ Park

Head coach Eddie Howe is now in the market for a new centre-forward to provide competition for talisman Alexander Isak following the departure of Callum Wilson upon the expiration of his contract last month.

Previous reports have suggested that Newcastle may consider swooping for free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who left Everton when his contract expired on June 30.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have also been linked with Newcastle in recent weeks, but French forward Ekitike appears to be the Magpies’ primary target ahead of the new season.

Newcastle ‘pushing’ to complete Ekitike signing

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle submitted an official bid to Frankfurt for Ekitike on Monday worth higher than €70m (£60.9m).

Romano adds that Newcastle’s proposal is more than what was previously tabled by another club earlier this summer.

Premier League champions Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Ekitike, with recent reports claiming that the Reds are preparing to hold initial talks to sign the 23-year-old.

Arsenal allegedly had Ekitike on their radar earlier this summer, but they are now prioritising a big-money move for top target Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

The likes of Chelsea - who have signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro this summer - and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Ekitike, but Newcastle are said to be pushing to get the deal done and negotiations are underway with Frankfurt.

Ekitike in profile as Newcastle submit big-money bid

Newcastle pursued a move for Ekitike when he burst onto the scene at boyhood club Reims in the 2021-22 season before French giants Paris Saint-Germain won the race for his signature.

PSG agreed to sign Ekitike on an initial loan deal with an €35m obligation to buy, but the young forward was unable to make the desired impact at the Parc des Princes and struggled for regular game time, netting just four goals in 33 games.

Ekitike has since established himself as a star player in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt, who signed the France Under-21 international on loan in February 2024 before making the deal permanent the following summer for around €16.5m.

The 6ft 3in forward directly contributed to an impressive 34 goals in 48 appearances for Frankfurt across all competitions last season, scoring 22 goals and registering 12 assists for a side who finished third in the Bundesliga and have qualified for the Champions League.

Ekitike is under contract at Frankfurt until June 2029, but should he move to Newcastle this summer, the German club would be losing another talented forward to the Premier League after selling Omar Marmoush to Manchester City in January for a reported £59m.