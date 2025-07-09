Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including Ollie Watkins to Newcastle United, Mark Travers to Everton and Beto to Leeds United.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The 29-year-old has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, but it appears he has emerged as a potential target for another Premier League club.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle United have discussed Watkins as a possible option for the summer transfer business.

The Magpies appear to view Watkins as a replacement for Callum Wilson, who recently left the club following the expiry of his contract.

However, there is considerable doubt about whether Watkins would be willing to settle for a backup role behind Alexander Isak.

Watkins will surely want to be playing regular football to stake his claim to be in the England squad for next year's World Cup.

The Magpies are also wary that it would cost a significant amount to prise him away from Aston Villa, while they would also struggle to make a profit on any investment, with Watkins set to turn 30 later this year.

In addition to Watkins, Newcastle are said to be considering Brentford forward Yoane Wissa as a potential option.

Everton eyeing Travers move

Meanwhile, Everton have reportedly identified Bournemouth goalkeeper Mark Travers as a transfer target.

Bournemouth need to strengthen their goalkeeper ranks following the departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga at the end of his loan spell.

While the Cherries may be focusing on recruiting a new shot-stopper, one of their current options could be given the chance to leave the club this summer.

According to Sky Sports News, Everton are showing an interest in signing Travers ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Everton boss David Moyes is understood to be a 'big fan' of Travers, who has two years left to run on his Bournemouth contract.

The Toffees are searching for a new backup to Jordan Pickford following the exits of Asmir Begovic and Joao Virginia.

Bournemouth are likely to allow Travers to leave this summer after sending him on loan to Middlesbrough for the second half of last season.

The Republic of Ireland international is also attracting interest from a number of Championship sides.

Leeds monitoring Beto situation

While Everton could make an effort to recruit Travers, a current member of Moyes' squad faces an uncertain future amid speculation over a possible departure.

According to Football Insider, newly-promoted Leeds United are keeping tabs on Beto's situation at the Merseyside club.

Everton are set to bolster their forward options with the addition of Villarreal's Thierno Barry, while they could make an effort to recruit at least one more striker this summer.

The report suggests that their is a 'growing feeling' that Beto will be deemed surplus to requirements, with Moyes set to make a final decision on the 27-year-old's future.

Leeds appear to be waiting in the wings if it becomes clear that Everton are willing to part ways with a player who is out of contract in June 2027.

Daniel Farke is looking to add to his forward options, which currently include Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Lukas Nmecha.