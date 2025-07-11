Newcastle United confirm the signing of winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest on a long-term deal, with Manchester United set to benefit from the big-money transfer.

Newcastle United have announced the signing of winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest on a long-term deal.

The 23-year-old moves to St James’ Park for a reported £52m plus £3m in add-ons and becomes the Magpies’ second summer signing after teenage winger Antonito Cordero.

"I'm excited, I'm really happy but most importantly I'm ready,” Elanga told Newcastle’s official website. “I'm ready to put on this black and white top to really fight for this team and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football.

"I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I'm really happy to be here now. The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of.

"I really want to buy into the culture, into the DNA of this club. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."



Howe delighted to secure services of “key target” Elanga

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe added: "I'm delighted to welcome Anthony to Newcastle United. He has been a key target for us so I'm delighted to secure him at this early part of pre-season.

"He is an exciting talent with attributes that make him a unique attacking threat. His pace, energy and ability to create and score goals will strengthen us and complement the way we want to play.

"Anthony is hungry to develop even further with us and to achieve success here, and we’re all looking forward to working with him."

Newcastle have prioritised the addition of a new winger since the departure of Miguel Almiron in January, with Elanga adding depth and competition for Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy.

Elanga is a 22-cap Sweden international who established himself as an important player for Forest in the 2024-25 season, helping the Tricky Trees finish seventh in the Premier League.

Only Mohamed Salah (18) and Newcastle’s Murphy (12) registered more Premier League assists than Elanga (11), who also netted six goals in 38 top-flight matches for Forest.

Elanga also provided nine assists in the 2023-24 season, taking his impressive assist total across the last two campaigns to 20 in the Premier League, which is more than the likes of Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer (both 19), Bruno Fernandes (18) and Kevin De Bruyne (17).

The arrival of Elanga at Newcastle will see him link up with fellow Sweden international Alexander Isak and close friend Will Osula at St James’ Park.

Man United to benefit from Elanga’s transfer to Newcastle

Elanga’s switch to the Magpies is also set to benefit his former club Manchester United, who are allegedly owed between 15% and 20% of the profit from any future sale of the winger.

The Red Devils sold Elanga to Forest for around £15m in 2023 and are therefore set to earn between £6m and £8m from his £55m switch to Newcastle, which comes as a much-needed financial boost for Ruben Amorim who is working with a tight budget at Old Trafford this summer.